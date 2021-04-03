Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021: The Complete List of TV Winners

The 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards, like all of the ceremonies so far this year, may look different due to COVID, but the annual party goes on as TV and movie stars are honored for their impactful performances from the past year.

Leading the pack with the most TV nominations are The Crown and Schitt’s Creek, followed by Ozark. Other titles nominationed include favorites such as Bridgerton, The Queen’s Gambit, Ted Lasso, Lovecraft Country, and, I May Destroy You.

Want to find out which of your favorite small-screen favorites are walking away as winners? Scroll down to see who nabbed the coveted Actor.

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown – WINNER

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman, Ozark – WINNER

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Gillian Anderson, The Crown – WINNER

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Ted Lasso

Schitt’s Creek – WINNER



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – WINNER

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek – WINNER



Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:

Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True – WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit – WINNER

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Live, Sunday, April 4, 9/8c, TNT and TBS