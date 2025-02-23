SAG Awards 2025: Full List of Winners (UPDATING LIVE)

SAG Award Statue
The 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards have arrived and in a bid to grab some of Netflix‘s massive audience, the actor-focused awards show is airing live only on the streamer.

This year’s nominees in the TV categories mirror some previous Emmy heavy-hitters like ShōgunThe Bear, and Hacks, some exciting fan favorites join the pack for the SAG Awards, like Bridgerton, Shrinking, and The Boys.

The 2025 SAG Awards are being helmed by nominee Kristen Bell (for breakout Netflix comedy Nobody Wants This), and will stream live globally on Netflix on Sunday, February 23 at 8/7c. Fans can also tune in an hour earlier at 7/6c to catch the official pre-show — featuring nominee interviews, highlights from the red carpet, and more — also on Netflix.

Scroll down for all of the nominees and stay tuned as we update with the winners live.

TV NOMINEES

Drama Series Ensemble

Bridgerton
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Shōgun
Slow Horses

Comedy Series Ensemble

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Javier Bardem / Jose Menendez – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Colin Farrell / Oz Cobb – The Penguin
Richard Gadd / Donny – Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline / Stephen Brigstocke – Disclaimer
Andrew Scott / Tom Ripley – Ripley

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Kathy Bates / Edith Wilson – The Great Lillian Hall
Cate Blanchett / Catherine Ravenscroft – Disclaimer
Jodie Foster / Det. Elizabeth Danvers – True Detective: Night Country
Lily Gladstone / Cam Bentland – Under the Bridge
Jessica Gunning / Martha – Baby Reindeer
Cristin Milioti / Sofia Falcone – The Penguin

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano / Kashigi Yabushige – Shōgun
Jeff Bridges / Dan Chase – The Old Man
Gary Oldman / Jackson Lamb – Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne / The Jackal – The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada / Yoshii Toranaga – Shōgun

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates / Madeline Matlock – Matlock
Nicola Coughlan / Penelope Featherington – Bridgerton
Allison Janney / Vice President Grace Penn – The Diplomat
Keri Russell / Kate Wyler – The Diplomat
Anna Sawai / Toda Mariko – Shōgun

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody / Noah Roklov – Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson / Charles Nieuwendyk – A Man on the Inside
Harrison Ford / Paul – Shrinking
Martin Short / Oliver Putnam – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White / Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto – The Bear

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell / Joanne – Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson / Janine Teagues – Abbott Elementary
Liza Colón-Zayas / Tina – The Bear
Ayo Edebiri / Sydney Adamu – The Bear
Jean Smart / Deborah Vance – Hacks

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

The Boys
Fallout
House of the Dragon
The Penguin
Shōgun

FILM NOMINEES

Motion Picture Cast

A Complete Unknown
Anora
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Adrien Brody / László Tóth – The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet / Bob Dylan – A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig / William Lee – Queer
Colman Domingo / Divine G – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes / Lawrence – Conclave

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Pamela Anderson / Shelly – The Last Showgirl
Cynthia Erivo / Elphaba – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón / Emilia/Manitas – Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison / Ani – Anora
Demi Moore / Elisabeth – The Substance

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Jonathan Bailey / Fiyero – Wicked
Yura Borisov / Igor – Anora
Kieran Culkin / Benji Kaplan – A Real Pain
Edward Norton / Pete Seeger – A Complete Unknown
Jeremy Strong / Roy Cohn – The Apprentice

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Monica Barbaro / Joan Baez – A Complete Unknown
Jamie Lee Curtis / Annette – The Last Showgirl
Danielle Deadwyler / Berniece – The Piano Lesson
Ariana Grande / Galinda/Glinda – Wicked
Zoe Saldaña / Rita – Emilia Pérez

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Deadpool & Wolverine
Dune: Part Two
The Fall Guy
Gladiator II
Wicked

31st Screen Actors Guild Awards, Sunday, February 23, 8/7c, Netflix

