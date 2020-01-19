SAG Awards 2020: Robert DeNiro's Emotional Tribute & More Must-See Moments

On Sunday, January 19, the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrated the best and brightest in acting of the year.

Outside of stars being awarded the iconic Actor statue, there were more than a few fun and exciting moments that took place during the live broadcast. Below, we're breaking down the night's most memorable, must-see moments.

Eugene Levy Drones On

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Acceptance

During his "I am an actor," segment in the opening monologue, Eugene Levy got plenty of laughs for his lengthy introduction. When he and son Daniel Levy took to the stage to present, the laughs kept on going.

Alex Borstein Drops 2 F-Bombs

Phoebe Waller-Bridge earned an Actor for her performance in Fleabag , and her moving speech would make anyone believe in dreams.

Laura Dern Hugs Bruce

During The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ensemble's acceptance speech, star Alex Borstein took the lead by claiming Fleabag should have won, then she asked someone else to take the lead because she didn't know what to "f**kin'" say.

Parasite's Standing-O

After being announced as the Lead Actress in a Drama winner for her role in Marriage Story Laura Dern gave her father and fellow actor Bruce Dern a hug on the way to the stage in a sweet moment.

Brad's Jokes

While the cast of the acclaimed film were front-and-center to present their ensemble segment, it was a room filled with stars on their feet as the actors received a standing ovation.

Why don't we ever see Brad Pitt when we're swiping on Tinder?! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/rTkZmhBSZJ — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020

Brad Pitt was all jokes when accepted his award, making the audience laugh as he cracked quips about Tinder and Quentin Tarantino's obsession with female feet.

Game of Thrones Reunion

Former Game of Thrones costars Pedro Pascal and Sophie Turner reunited to present the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie.

Roman Griffin Davis Celebrates

Jennifer Gives a Shoutout to Adam

When the young actor Roman Griffin Davis joined Taika Waititi and Scarlett Johansson to present their film Jojo Rabbit, his self-celebration for reading the teleprompter without flubbing the lines is adorably sweet.

During her acceptance speech, Jennifer Aniston took a minute to acknowledge her friend Adam Sandler, claiming his performance in the buzzy Uncut Gems is "magic."

Robert DeNiro's Lifetime Achievement

Robert De Niro, you are a once in a lifetime human. A huge congratulations for being the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award! We are so thankful for you ✨ #sagawards pic.twitter.com/9RCpSn0vIk — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020

Presented his award by Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro recognized his fellow actors in his moving acceptance speech.

Dinklage Thanks His Wife

Joaquin Phoenix Recognizes his Fellow Nominees

While accepting his award, Peter Dinklage thanked his wife for her support during his time on Game of Thrones, causing an audible "aww" among the audience members.

Joaquin Phoenix with a great acceptance speech honoring his fellow nominees 🙌 #sagawards @jokermovie pic.twitter.com/F1qEnJH3CS — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020

While Joaquin Phoenix accepted the award for his role in Joker, he recognized his fellow actors nominated alongside him including Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, and more.