SAG Awards 2020: Robert DeNiro's Emotional Tribute & More Must-See Moments
On Sunday, January 19, the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrated the best and brightest in acting of the year.
Outside of stars being awarded the iconic Actor statue, there were more than a few fun and exciting moments that took place during the live broadcast. Below, we're breaking down the night's most memorable, must-see moments.
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020: The Complete List of TV Winners
Follow along as we note which Actors are given out live!
Eugene Levy Drones On
Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Acceptance
Alex Borstein Drops 2 F-Bombs
SAG Awards 2020: See Your TV Favorites on the Red Carpet (PHOTOS)
The stars are all dressed up for the actors' big night.
Laura Dern Hugs Bruce
Parasite's Standing-O
Brad's Jokes
Why don't we ever see Brad Pitt when we're swiping on Tinder?! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/rTkZmhBSZJ
— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020
Brad Pitt was all jokes when accepted his award, making the audience laugh as he cracked quips about Tinder and Quentin Tarantino's obsession with female feet.
Golden Globes & SAG Awards 2020: Which Shows Were Actually Eligible?
A look at if shows like 'Watchmen,' 'Succession,' and more were really snubbed.
Game of Thrones Reunion
Former Game of Thrones costars Pedro Pascal and Sophie Turner reunited to present the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie.
Roman Griffin Davis Celebrates
Jennifer Gives a Shoutout to Adam
Actors supporting actors -- this is what tonight is all about. ❤️ #sagawards @AdamSandler pic.twitter.com/hxjq5uIbuy
— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020
During her acceptance speech, Jennifer Aniston took a minute to acknowledge her friend Adam Sandler, claiming his performance in the buzzy Uncut Gems is "magic."
SAG Awards 2020 Nominations: 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' 'Game of Thrones' & More
Netflix and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' dominated across the categories.
Robert DeNiro's Lifetime Achievement
Robert De Niro, you are a once in a lifetime human. A huge congratulations for being the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award! We are so thankful for you ✨ #sagawards pic.twitter.com/9RCpSn0vIk
— SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020
Presented his award by Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro recognized his fellow actors in his moving acceptance speech.
Dinklage Thanks His Wife
Joaquin Phoenix Recognizes his Fellow Nominees
Joaquin Phoenix with a great acceptance speech honoring his fellow nominees 🙌 #sagawards @jokermovie pic.twitter.com/F1qEnJH3CS
— TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 20, 2020
While Joaquin Phoenix accepted the award for his role in Joker, he recognized his fellow actors nominated alongside him including Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, and more.