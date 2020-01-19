SAG Awards 2020: Robert DeNiro's Emotional Tribute & More Must-See Moments

Meaghan Darwish
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner

On Sunday, January 19, the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards celebrated the best and brightest in acting of the year.

Outside of stars being awarded the iconic Actor statue, there were more than a few fun and exciting moments that took place during the live broadcast. Below, we're breaking down the night's most memorable, must-see moments.

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020: The Complete List of TV Winners

Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020: The Complete List of TV Winners

Follow along as we note which Actors are given out live!

Eugene Levy Drones On

During his "I am an actor," segment in the opening monologue, Eugene Levy got plenty of laughs for his lengthy introduction. When he and son Daniel Levy took to the stage to present, the laughs kept on going.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Acceptance

Phoebe Waller-Bridge earned an Actor for her performance in Fleabag, and her moving speech would make anyone believe in dreams.

Alex Borstein Drops 2 F-Bombs

During The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ensemble's acceptance speech, star Alex Borstein took the lead by claiming Fleabag should have won, then she asked someone else to take the lead because she didn't know what to "f**kin'" say.

SAG Awards 2020: See Your TV Favorites on the Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

SAG Awards 2020: See Your TV Favorites on the Red Carpet (PHOTOS)

The stars are all dressed up for the actors' big night.

Laura Dern Hugs Bruce

After being announced as the Lead Actress in a Drama winner for her role in Marriage Story, Laura Dern gave her father and fellow actor Bruce Dern a hug on the way to the stage in a sweet moment.

Parasite's Standing-O

While the cast of the acclaimed film were front-and-center to present their ensemble segment, it was a room filled with stars on their feet as the actors received a standing ovation.

Brad's Jokes

 

Brad Pitt was all jokes when accepted his award, making the audience laugh as he cracked quips about Tinder and Quentin Tarantino's obsession with female feet.

Golden Globes & SAG Awards 2020: Which Shows Were Actually Eligible?

Golden Globes & SAG Awards 2020: Which Shows Were Actually Eligible?

A look at if shows like 'Watchmen,' 'Succession,' and more were really snubbed.

Game of Thrones Reunion

(Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner)

Former Game of Thrones costars Pedro Pascal and Sophie Turner reunited to present the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie.

Roman Griffin Davis Celebrates

When the young actor Roman Griffin Davis joined Taika Waititi and Scarlett Johansson to present their film Jojo Rabbit, his self-celebration for reading the teleprompter without flubbing the lines is adorably sweet.

Jennifer Gives a Shoutout to Adam

 

During her acceptance speech, Jennifer Aniston took a minute to acknowledge her friend Adam Sandler, claiming his performance in the buzzy Uncut Gems is "magic."

SAG Awards 2020 Nominations: 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' 'Game of Thrones' & More

SAG Awards 2020 Nominations: 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' 'Game of Thrones' & More

Netflix and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' dominated across the categories.

Robert DeNiro's Lifetime Achievement

 

Presented his award by Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert DeNiro recognized his fellow actors in his moving acceptance speech.

Dinklage Thanks His Wife

While accepting his award, Peter Dinklage thanked his wife for her support during his time on Game of Thrones, causing an audible "aww" among the audience members.

Joaquin Phoenix Recognizes his Fellow Nominees

 

While Joaquin Phoenix accepted the award for his role in Joker, he recognized his fellow actors nominated alongside him including Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, and more.