SAG Awards 2021 Nominations: ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ & More Make the Cut
The 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations have been unveiled following an Instagram Live event hosted by Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) and Lily Collins (Emily in Paris).
Together, the stars announced the shows and stars being recognized as part of the 2021 awards ceremony (which has been moved to April 4). The Crown andSchitt’s Creek lead the pack with the most TV nominations, followed by Ozark. Other titles in the nominations mix include favorites such as Bridgerton, The Queen’s Gambit, Ted Lasso, and Lovecraft Country. And, a day after her Golden Globes shutout, I May Destroy You‘s Michaela Coel got a nod for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie.
Below, the full list of nominees for the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards:
Golden Globes Snubs & Surprises: 'I May Destroy You' Shut Out, 'Emily in Paris' Gets In & More, Well, Choices
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Ted Lasso
Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:
Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Live, Sunday, April 4, 9/8c, TNT and TBS