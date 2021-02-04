SAG Awards 2021 Nominations: ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ & More Make the Cut

The 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations have been unveiled following an Instagram Live event hosted by Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer) and Lily Collins (Emily in Paris).

Together, the stars announced the shows and stars being recognized as part of the 2021 awards ceremony (which has been moved to April 4). The Crown andSchitt’s Creek lead the pack with the most TV nominations, followed by Ozark. Other titles in the nominations mix include favorites such as Bridgerton, The Queen’s Gambit, Ted Lasso, and Lovecraft Country. And, a day after her Golden Globes shutout, I May Destroy You‘s Michaela Coel got a nod for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie.

Below, the full list of nominees for the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards:

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Ted Lasso

Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:

Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Live, Sunday, April 4, 9/8c, TNT and TBS