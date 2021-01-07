'Critics Choice Super Awards': Sam Heughan, Tiffany Haddish, Jared Padalecki & More to Present

The Critics Choice Association has unveiled a star-studded lineup of presenters who are set to help usher in its first Critics Choice Super Awards.

The event celebrating the "most popular, fan-obsessed genres" across TV and movies is set to take place Sunday, January 10. Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez will helm the evening as the inaugural hosts, shining a spotlight on Superhero/Comic Book, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, Action, and Animation titles.

Joining the TV event as presenters is a lengthy list of talent including Shohreh Aghdashloo, Aya Cash, Madelyn Cline, Mike Colter, Colman Domingo, Tom Ellis, Courtney Ford, Tiffany Haddish, Sam Heughan, Maddison Jaizani, Lennie James, Martin Kove, Javicia Leslie, Leah Lewis, Caity Lotz, Ralph Macchio, Kennedy McMann, Elizabeth Mitchell, Lindsey Morgan, Bob Morley, Genevieve Padalecki, Jared Padalecki, Brandon Routh, Chase Stokes, Eliza Taylor, Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk, and William Zabka.

Some of the shows being recognized as nominees include The Boys, Lucifer,Lovecraft Country, Supernatural, Outlander, and many more. The full list can be found here. "We know that the Super Awards are in the best hands with Kevin Smith and Dani Fernandez at the helm," said Critics Choice Association CEO Joey Berlin in a statement released to the press.

"They bring with them an unparalleled knowledge of and enthusiasm for these sometimes underappreciated genres that we know fans and viewers will love. They are joined by a stellar line-up of fan favorites who will be on hand to support their 'Super' colleagues and help showcase the very best in popular entertainment."

Along with recognizing the nominees, the Critics Choice Super Awards will honor the Star Trek franchise with the Legacy Award for its impact on pop culture across the decades. Don't miss the special presentation when it airs on The CW this weekend.

Critics Choice Super Awards, Sunday, January 10, 8/7c, The CW