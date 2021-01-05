Jack Quaid Teases 'The Boys' Return to Production for Season 3 (PHOTO)

Season 2 of Amazon Prime Video's The Boys was a high point in a low year. Thankfully, the crew has some news that'll keep fans happy.

Star Jack Quaid, known for his role as Hughie Campbelle in the dark comedy, teased his return to set with an airplane selfie. A smile apparent behind his mask, Quaid's enthusiastic photo was paired with the clever caption, "You'll never guess where I’m going but it rhymes with Buh Toys Teason Shree... @theboystv #S3 🔪📟🥐🍼💪🏼."

Previously, series creator Eric Kripke's (Supernatural) hinted that production would begin in early 2021. "#TheBoys Will Return. #Season3 Begins Filming Early 2021. You're Not F**king Ready," he shared in October, following Season 2's finale.

The show follows a vigilante group known as The Boys who aim to keep the unruly "Supes" in line, particularly Vought International's Avengers-esque group, The Seven. Quaid's Billy Joel-loving Hughie is on The Boys' side along with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Frenchi (Tomer Capon), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara), all of whom are represented in the above caption's emjois.

Along with continuing the stories viewers have come to enjoy over two seasons, the next chapter will introduce Soldier Boy, a character from the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who will be portrayed by Supernatural's Jensen Ackles. The title of Season 3's first installment, "Payback," has already been revealed as well, and is sure to pack a punch.

And for fans curious about the show's production in relation to COVID-19 shutdowns, The Boys films in Canada, which continues to allow filming for productions following all health protocols.

The Boys, Season 3, TBA, Amazon Prime Video