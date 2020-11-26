What's Coming & Going From Netflix in December 2020

Get ready for a slew of content new to Netflix this December. Along with the arrival of blockbuster original shows such as Selena: The Series, Bridgerton, and the final part of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the platform also welcomes some original films. They include: Mank, about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz's race to finish Citizen Kane; Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Bosemen in his final movie role; and Ryan Murphy's musical extravaganza The Prom, starring Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Meryl Streep and Kerry Washington.

Below, see the full roundup of what's coming and going.

Available This Month on Netflix:

December TBA

ARASHI's Diary - Voyage - ep 18-20 — Netflix Documentary

Funny Boy

December 1

Angela's Christmas Wish — Netflix Film

The Holiday Movies That Made Us — Netflix Original

Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show — Netflix Comedy Special

3 Days to Kill (2014)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)

Angels & Demons (2009)

Are You the One: Seasons 1-2

Chef (2014)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Effie Gray (2014)

Gormiti: Season 1

The Happytime Murders (2018)

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Little Nicky (2000)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Monster House (2006)

Peppermint (2018)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Runaway Bride (1999)

Super Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)

Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

December 2

Alien Worlds — Netflix Documentary

Ari Eldjarn: Pardon My Icelandic — Netflix Comedy Special

Fierce — Netflix Film

Hazel Brugger: Tropical — Netflix Comedy Special

December 3

Break — Netflix Film

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday — Netflix Family

Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) — Netflix Film

December 4

Bhaag BEanie Bhaag — Netflix Original

Big Mouth: Season 4 — Netflix Original

Bombay Rose — Netflix Film

Captain Underpants Mega Blisssmas — Netflix Family

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Konnen Nicht Anders) — Netflix Film

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Kings of Joburg: Season 1

Leyla Everlasting — Netflix Film

Mank — Netflix Film

Pokemon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 — Netflix Family

Selena: The Series — Netflix Original

December 5

Detention — Netflix Original

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas — Netflix Family

December 7

Ava (2020)

Manhunt: Deadly Games

December 8

Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)

Emicida: AmarElo - E Tudo Para Ontem — Netflix Documentary

Lovestruck in the City — Netflix Original

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 — Netflix Original

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure — Netflix Family

Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers — Netflix Family

Triple 9 (2016)

December 9

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas — Netflix Family

The Big Show Show: Christmas — Netflix Family

Rose Island (L'Incredible storia dell'Isola Delle Rose) — Netflix Film

The Surgeon's Cut — Netflix Documentary

December 10

Alice in Borderland — Netflix Original

December 11

A Trash Truck Christmas — Netflix Family

Canvas — Netflix Film

Giving Voice — Netflix Documentary

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) — Netflix Original

The Prom — Netflix Film

December 14

A California Christmas — Netflix Film

Hilda: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Tiny Pretty Things — Netflix Original

December 15

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13

Grizzlies (2020)

The Professor and the Madman (2019)

Pup Academy: Season 2

Song Exploder: Volume 2 — Netflix Original

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2

December 16

Anitta: Made in Honorio — Netflix Documentary

Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America — Netflix Documentary

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding — Netflix Documentary

Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013)

Nocturnal Animals (2016)

The Ripper — Netflix Documentary

Run On — Netflix Original

Vir Das: Outside in - The Lockdown Special — Netflix Original

December 17

Braven (2018)

December 18

Guest House (2020)

Home for Christmas: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher's Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeoaprdy! Tournament of Champions

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — Netflix Film

Sweet Home — Netflix Original

December 20

Rhys Nicholson Live at the Athenaeum (2019)

December 21

The Con Is On (2018)

December 22

After We Collided (2020)

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck — Netflix Comedy Special

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs — Netflix Family

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas (2020)

Timmy Time: Season 2

December 23

The Midnight Sky — Netflix Film

Your Name Engraved Herein — Netflix Film

December 25

Bridgerton — Netflix Original

December 26

Asphalt Burning (Borning 3) — Netflix Film

DNA — NETFLIX FILM

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara — Netflix Family

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 — Netflix Family

The Magic School Bus Ride Again in the Zone — Netflix Family

December 27

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

December 28

Cops and Robbers — Netflix Film

Rango (2011)

December 29

Dare Me: Season 1

December 30

Best Leftovers Ever! — Netflix Original

Equinox — Netflix Original

Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise — Netflix Anime

December 31

Best of Stand-Up 2020 — Netflix Comedy Special

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 — Netflix Original

Leaving This Month:

Heartbreakers (2001)

The Lobster (2015)

Cabin Fever (2016)

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

The Rum Diary (2011)

The Secret (2006)

Berlin, I Love You (2019)

The Art of the Steal (2013)

Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso: Seasons 1-3

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018)

Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4

Ip Man 3 (2015)

The Little Hours (2017)

The West Wing: Seasons 1-7

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Fifty (2015)

Lawless (2012)

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5

Ip Man (2008)

Ip Man 2 (2010)

Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7

Airplane! (1980)

An Education (2009)

Anna Karenina (2012)

Baby Mama (2008)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future Part II (1989)

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Barbershop (2002)

Being John Malkovich (1999)

Cape Fear (1991)

Casper (1995)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Coneheads (1993)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

Drugs, Inc.: Season 6

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Fargo (1996)

For Love or Money (1993)

Frida (2002)

Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6

Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3

Her (2013)

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)

The Interview (2014)

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)

Nacho Libre (2006)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

The Notebook (2004)

Octonauts: Seasons 1-3

The Office : Seasons 1-9

Poltergeist (1982)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Session 9 (2001)

Splice (2009)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

Superman Returns (2006)

The Town (2010)

Troy (2004)

WarGames (1983)

The Witches (1990)