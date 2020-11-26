What's Coming & Going From Netflix in December 2020
Get ready for a slew of content new to Netflix this December. Along with the arrival of blockbuster original shows such as Selena: The Series, Bridgerton, and the final part of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the platform also welcomes some original films. They include: Mank, about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz's race to finish Citizen Kane; Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Bosemen in his final movie role; and Ryan Murphy's musical extravaganza The Prom, starring Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Meryl Streep and Kerry Washington.
Below, see the full roundup of what's coming and going.
Available This Month on Netflix:
December TBA
ARASHI's Diary - Voyage - ep 18-20 — Netflix Documentary
Funny Boy
December 1
Angela's Christmas Wish — Netflix Film
The Holiday Movies That Made Us — Netflix Original
Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show — Netflix Comedy Special
3 Days to Kill (2014)
50 First Dates (2004)
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)
Angels & Demons (2009)
Are You the One: Seasons 1-2
Chef (2014)
The Da Vinci Code (2006)
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Effie Gray (2014)
Gormiti: Season 1
The Happytime Murders (2018)
Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
Jurassic Park (1993)
Jurassic Park III (2001)
Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
Little Nicky (2000)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)
Monster House (2006)
Peppermint (2018)
Quigley Down Under (1990)
Runaway Bride (1999)
Super Wings: Season 3
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011)
Why Did I Get Married? (2007)
December 2
Alien Worlds — Netflix Documentary
Ari Eldjarn: Pardon My Icelandic — Netflix Comedy Special
Fierce — Netflix Film
Hazel Brugger: Tropical — Netflix Comedy Special
December 3
Break — Netflix Film
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday — Netflix Family
Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) — Netflix Film
December 4
Bhaag BEanie Bhaag — Netflix Original
Big Mouth: Season 4 — Netflix Original
Bombay Rose — Netflix Film
Captain Underpants Mega Blisssmas — Netflix Family
Christmas Crossfire (Wir Konnen Nicht Anders) — Netflix Film
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 — Netflix Original
Kings of Joburg: Season 1
Leyla Everlasting — Netflix Film
Mank — Netflix Film
Pokemon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 — Netflix Family
Selena: The Series — Netflix Original
December 5
Detention — Netflix Original
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas — Netflix Family
December 7
Ava (2020)
Manhunt: Deadly Games
December 8
Bobbleheads The Movie (2020)
Emicida: AmarElo - E Tudo Para Ontem — Netflix Documentary
Lovestruck in the City — Netflix Original
Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 — Netflix Original
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure — Netflix Family
Super Monsters: Santa's Super Monster Helpers — Netflix Family
Triple 9 (2016)
December 9
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas — Netflix Family
The Big Show Show: Christmas — Netflix Family
Rose Island (L'Incredible storia dell'Isola Delle Rose) — Netflix Film
The Surgeon's Cut — Netflix Documentary
December 10
Alice in Borderland — Netflix Original
December 11
A Trash Truck Christmas — Netflix Family
Canvas — Netflix Film
Giving Voice — Netflix Documentary
The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) — Netflix Original
The Prom — Netflix Film
December 14
A California Christmas — Netflix Film
Hilda: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Tiny Pretty Things — Netflix Original
December 15
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2
The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13
Grizzlies (2020)
The Professor and the Madman (2019)
Pup Academy: Season 2
Song Exploder: Volume 2 — Netflix Original
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2
December 16
Anitta: Made in Honorio — Netflix Documentary
Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America — Netflix Documentary
How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding — Netflix Documentary
Lee Daniels' The Butler (2013)
Nocturnal Animals (2016)
The Ripper — Netflix Documentary
Run On — Netflix Original
Vir Das: Outside in - The Lockdown Special — Netflix Original
December 17
Braven (2018)
December 18
Guest House (2020)
Home for Christmas: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Jeopardy! Champion Run V
Jeopardy! Champion Run VI
Jeopardy! Teacher's Tournament
Jeopardy! College Championship
Jeoaprdy! Tournament of Champions
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom — Netflix Film
Sweet Home — Netflix Original
December 20
Rhys Nicholson Live at the Athenaeum (2019)
December 21
The Con Is On (2018)
December 22
After We Collided (2020)
London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck — Netflix Comedy Special
Rhyme Time Town Singalongs — Netflix Family
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas (2020)
Timmy Time: Season 2
December 23
The Midnight Sky — Netflix Film
Your Name Engraved Herein — Netflix Film
December 25
Bridgerton — Netflix Original
December 26
Asphalt Burning (Borning 3) — Netflix Film
DNA — NETFLIX FILM
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara — Netflix Family
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 — Netflix Family
The Magic School Bus Ride Again in the Zone — Netflix Family
December 27
Sakho & Mangane: Season 1
December 28
Cops and Robbers — Netflix Film
Rango (2011)
December 29
Dare Me: Season 1
December 30
Best Leftovers Ever! — Netflix Original
Equinox — Netflix Original
Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise — Netflix Anime
December 31
Best of Stand-Up 2020 — Netflix Comedy Special
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 — Netflix Original
Leaving This Month:
Heartbreakers (2001)
The Lobster (2015)
Cabin Fever (2016)
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
The Rum Diary (2011)
The Secret (2006)
Berlin, I Love You (2019)
The Art of the Steal (2013)
Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso: Seasons 1-3
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (2018)
Hart of Dixie: Seasons 1-4
Ip Man 3 (2015)
The Little Hours (2017)
The West Wing: Seasons 1-7
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
Fifty (2015)
Lawless (2012)
The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)
Dexter: Seasons 1-8
Hell on Wheels: Seasons 1-5
Ip Man (2008)
Ip Man 2 (2010)
Nurse Jackie: Seasons 1-7
Airplane! (1980)
An Education (2009)
Anna Karenina (2012)
Baby Mama (2008)
Back to the Future (1985)
Back to the Future Part II (1989)
Back to the Future Part III (1990)
Bad Teacher (2011)
Barbershop (2002)
Being John Malkovich (1999)
Cape Fear (1991)
Casper (1995)
Charlie St. Cloud (2010)
Coneheads (1993)
Definitely, Maybe (2008)
Dennis the Menace (1993)
Drugs, Inc.: Season 6
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)
Fargo (1996)
For Love or Money (1993)
Frida (2002)
Gossip Girl: Seasons 1-6
Grand Hotel: Seasons 1-3
Her (2013)
How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
The Inbetweeners: Seasons 1-3
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984)
The Interview (2014)
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
Nacho Libre (2006)
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
The Notebook (2004)
Octonauts: Seasons 1-3
The Office : Seasons 1-9
Poltergeist (1982)
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Session 9 (2001)
Splice (2009)
Starsky & Hutch (2004)
Superman Returns (2006)
The Town (2010)
Troy (2004)
WarGames (1983)
The Witches (1990)