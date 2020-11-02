'Bridgerton': Lady Whistledown Introduces Its Society & Scandals in First Trailer (VIDEO)

Ready to get hooked on more scandal, drama, and romance from the mind behind Grey's Anatomy?

Shonda Rhimes' Bridgerton is coming to Netflix for Christmas, and the streaming service has released the first teaser, taking us into the world of Regency London's competitive marriage market.

In the trailer, which is just over one minute long, we get a sneak peek at the characters and relationships, with the author of a high society scandal sheet — the mysterious Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews) — narrating.

"My name is Lady Whistledown. You do not know me and never shall, but be forewarned, dear reader, I certainly know you. The social season is upon us. We shall discover which young ladies might succeed at securing a match," she says. "Let it be known if there's a scandal, I shall uncover it. And share every last detail."

Watch the video below to see everyone reading her Society Papers, who might be finding a match, and who should be worried about what Lady Whistledown might write.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Created by Rhimes' collaborator, Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) as she hopes to find true love like her parents. But her older brother rules out her potential suitors and Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on her. And while she and the catch of the season, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), claim not to want anything to do with one another, there's an "undeniable" attraction.

It also stars Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Ruby Barker (Marina Thompson), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Ruby Stokes (Francesca Bridgerton), Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington), Ben Miller (Lord Featherington), Sabrina Bartlett (Siena Rosso), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), and Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley).

Bridgerton, Series Premiere, Friday, December 25, Netflix