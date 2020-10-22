What's Coming and Going From Netflix in November 2020

Spooky season is coming to a close and it's time to get in the holiday spirit as Netflix unveiled a hefty list of fresh titles heading to the platform this November.

Returning favorites include the fourth season of The Crown which will see the royal drama continue with the arrival of Princess Diana. And get ready to return to small-town northern California for Season 2 of Virgin River.

See Also What's Coming and Going From Netflix in October 2020 'The Haunting of Bly Manor,' 'Schitt's Creek,' 'The Queen's Gambit' and more are heading to the platform this fall.

Kurt Russell also reprises his role as Santa with real-life wife Goldie Hawn by his side in The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two. Meanwhile, keep an eye out for Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square, Hillbilly Elegy with Amy Adams and Glenn Close, and more enticing titles. Get the full November roundup below.

Available This Month on Netflix:

November TBA



ARASHI's Diary - Voyage - Ep. 15-17 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mismatched — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Supernatural: Season 15

Trail 4 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 1

M'entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

60 Days In: Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire: Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Little Monsters (1989)

Mile 22

Ocean's Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show: Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

November 2

Prospect

November 3

Felix Lobrecht: Hype — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Mother — NETFLIX FILM

November 4

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With a Prince

Love and Anarchy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 5

A New York Christmas Wedding

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Midnight at the Magnolia

Operation Christmas Drop — NETFLIX FILM

Paranormal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 6

Citation — NETFLIX FILM

Country Ever After — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench — NETFLIX FILM

The Late Bloomer

November 9

Undercover: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 10

Dash & Lily — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trash Truck — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 11

Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The Liberator — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What We Wanted — NETFLIX FILM

November 12

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo — NETFLIX FILM

Prom Night

November 13

American Horror Story: 1984

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — NETFLIX FILM

The Life Ahead — NETFLIX FILM

The Minions of Midas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 15

A Very Country Christmas

America's Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

The Crown: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hometown Holiday

Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28

V for Vendetta

November 16

Loving

Whose Streets?

November 17

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

We Are the Champions — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 18

El sabo de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again— NETFLIX FILM

November 20

Alien Xmas — NETFLIX FILM

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

If Anything Happens I Love You — NETFLIX FILM

Voices of Fire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 22

Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square — NETFLIX FILM

Machete Kills

November 23

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

November 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — NETFLIX FAMILY

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — NETFLIX FILM

Hillbilly Elegy — NETFLIX FILM

Wonderoos — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two — NETFLIX FILM

Great Pretender: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

November 26

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul — NETFLIX FILM

November 27

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Call — NETFLIX FILM

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Don't Listen — NETFLIX FILM

Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Überweihnachten / Over Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Virgin River: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

La Belva / The Beast — NETFLIX FILM

November 28

The Uncanny Encounter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

November 29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! — NETFLIX FAMILY

November 30

A Love So Beautiful — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Finding Agnes — NETFLIX FILM

RUST CREEK

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

Leaving This Month:

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark

Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil

Olympus Has Fallen

Shark Night

Death House

Into the Forest

Krisha

Hit & Run

Hope Springs Eternal

The Sea of Trees

Sleepless

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Green Room

See Also 'Away' & More Netflix Shows Canceled After Just One Season 'I Am Not Okay With This' and 'The Society' aren’t the only Netflix originals that never streamed a sophomore season.

Oliver Stone's Untold History of the United States: Season 1

9

Abominable Christmas

The Addams Family

Drive

Santa Claws

Soul Surfer

Sour Grapes

End of Watch

Bushwick

Shot Caller

The Lincoln Lawyer

Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins

Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren

Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster

Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill

Jeopardy!: College Championship III

Jeopardy!: Producer's Pick

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Anaconda

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Bachelor: Season 13

Bad News Bears

Diana: In Her Own Words

Gridiron Gang

Hostage

National Security

Lakeview Terrace

Moneyball

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Twelve

Ocean's Thirteen

Priest

Stand and Deliver

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

West Side Story

Y Tu Mamá También

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

Zodiac