What's Coming and Going From Netflix in November 2020
Spooky season is coming to a close and it's time to get in the holiday spirit as Netflix unveiled a hefty list of fresh titles heading to the platform this November.
Returning favorites include the fourth season of The Crown which will see the royal drama continue with the arrival of Princess Diana. And get ready to return to small-town northern California for Season 2 of Virgin River.
Kurt Russell also reprises his role as Santa with real-life wife Goldie Hawn by his side in The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two. Meanwhile, keep an eye out for Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square, Hillbilly Elegy with Amy Adams and Glenn Close, and more enticing titles. Get the full November roundup below.
Available This Month on Netflix:
November TBA
ARASHI's Diary - Voyage - Ep. 15-17 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mismatched — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Supernatural: Season 15
Trail 4 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
November 1
M'entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me?: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
60 Days In: Season 5
A Clockwork Orange
Boyz n the Hood
Casper
Christmas Break-In
Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6
Easy A
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Forged in Fire: Season 6
Jumping the Broom
Knock Knock
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
Little Monsters (1989)
Mile 22
Ocean's Eleven
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Piercing
Platoon
School Daze
Snowden
The Garfield Show: Season 3
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Next Karate Kid
Wheels of Fortune
Yes Man
November 2
Prospect
November 3
Felix Lobrecht: Hype — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Mother — NETFLIX FILM
November 4
A Christmas Catch
Christmas With a Prince
Love and Anarchy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 5
A New York Christmas Wedding
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Midnight at the Magnolia
Operation Christmas Drop — NETFLIX FILM
Paranormal — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 6
Citation — NETFLIX FILM
Country Ever After — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench — NETFLIX FILM
The Late Bloomer
November 9
Undercover: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 10
Dash & Lily — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trash Truck — NETFLIX FAMILY
November 11
Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
The Liberator — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What We Wanted — NETFLIX FILM
November 12
Fruitvale Station
Graceful Friends
Ludo — NETFLIX FILM
Prom Night
November 13
American Horror Story: 1984
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — NETFLIX FILM
The Life Ahead — NETFLIX FILM
The Minions of Midas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 15
A Very Country Christmas
America's Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
The Crown: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hometown Holiday
Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28
V for Vendetta
November 16
Loving
Whose Streets?
November 17
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
We Are the Champions — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 18
El sabo de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 19
The Princess Switch: Switched Again— NETFLIX FILM
November 20
Alien Xmas — NETFLIX FILM
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
If Anything Happens I Love You — NETFLIX FILM
Voices of Fire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 22
Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square — NETFLIX FILM
Machete Kills
November 23
Hard Kill
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
November 24
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday — NETFLIX FAMILY
El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son — NETFLIX FILM
Hillbilly Elegy — NETFLIX FILM
Wonderoos — NETFLIX FAMILY
November 25
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two — NETFLIX FILM
Great Pretender: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
November 26
Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
Mosul — NETFLIX FILM
November 27
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Call — NETFLIX FILM
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Don't Listen — NETFLIX FILM
Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Überweihnachten / Over Christmas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Virgin River: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La Belva / The Beast — NETFLIX FILM
November 28
The Uncanny Encounter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
November 29
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! — NETFLIX FAMILY
November 30
A Love So Beautiful — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Finding Agnes — NETFLIX FILM
RUST CREEK
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
Leaving This Month:
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
Hoodwinked Too! Hood vs. Evil
Olympus Has Fallen
Shark Night
Death House
Into the Forest
Krisha
Hit & Run
Hope Springs Eternal
The Sea of Trees
Sleepless
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Green Room
Oliver Stone's Untold History of the United States: Season 1
9
Abominable Christmas
The Addams Family
Drive
Santa Claws
Soul Surfer
Sour Grapes
End of Watch
Bushwick
Shot Caller
The Lincoln Lawyer
Jeopardy!: Champion Run I: Gilbert Collins
Jeopardy!: Champion Run II: Rachel Lindgren
Jeopardy!: Champion Run III: Ryan Fenster
Jeopardy!: Champion Run IV: Josh Hill
Jeopardy!: College Championship III
Jeopardy!: Producer's Pick
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Anaconda
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
The Bachelor: Season 13
Bad News Bears
Diana: In Her Own Words
Gridiron Gang
Hostage
National Security
Lakeview Terrace
Moneyball
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Twelve
Ocean's Thirteen
Priest
Stand and Deliver
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
West Side Story
Y Tu Mamá También
You Don't Mess with the Zohan
Zodiac