'The Prom': Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman & More Shine in Trailer for Netflix Musical (VIDEO)

The first trailer for Ryan Murphy's highly-anticipated movie musical The Prom is finally here ahead of its Friday, December 11 debut on Netflix.

A colorful and star-studded spectacle, the film is an adaptation of the Broadway hit and features Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, and Andrew Rannells, to name a few. The Prom tells the story of stage stars from New York City who, after a recent Broadway flop, try to help Indiana high schooler Emma Nolan (Jo Ellen Pellman) attend her prom with girlfriend Alyssa (Ariana DeBose).

Despite support from Emma's principal (Key) at their small-town high school, the PTA — which includes Washington — is trying to make prom impossible for the two young women. But Dee Dee Allen (Streep), Barry Glickman (Corden), Angie (Kidman) and Trent (Rannells) won't let anyone stand in their way of saving the day (and rehabbing their public images).

The thrilling first look features music, dance, and drama galore, starting with Dee Dee arriving in town with her Tony Awards in tow. "Surely, you know who I am," Streep's character says to the hotel concierge as she places the award in front of him before asking, "Where is my suite?"

Meanwhile, Emma is seen saying, "I just want to got to prom like any other kid." And with a team like Dee Dee, Barry, Angie, and Trent behind her, nothing seems impossible.

Catch the vibrant spectacle in Netflix's first trailer below and don't miss The Prom this December on the streamer.

The Prom, Movie Premiere, Friday, December 11, Netflix