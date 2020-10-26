'Selena: The Series': Christian Serratos Dazzles in First Full Trailer (VIDEO)

Get ready to sway along to the music, because Netflix is bringing Selena Quintanilla's coming-of-age story to life in Selena: The Series. Starring Christian Serratos (The Walking Dead), Part 1 arrives Friday, December 4.

Before she was known as The Queen of Tejano Music, Selena was just a young girl from Texas with big dreams and a mesmerizing voice.

This series explores her journey from performing small gigs to becoming a full-blown superstar. As she and her family navigate the highs and lows that come from chasing her dream, life-changing sacrifices will be made. Selena's years of hard work will pay off, but at what cost?

The program also stars Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira, Noemí Gonzalez, and Seidy López. Selena: The Series is executive produced by Jaime Dávila, Rico Martinez, Hiromi Kamata, Suzette Quintanilla, Simran A. Singh, and creator Moises Zamora.

Be sure to watch the dazzling trailer (above) to see how Serratos disappears into the role, transforming herself into the diva fans came to know and love in the 1990s.

Selena: The Series, Part 1 Premieres, Friday, December 4, Netflix