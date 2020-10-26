'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Sets Final Season Premiere, Teases Last Battle (VIDEO)

Netflix is ending 2020 on a magical note as Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has set a final season premiere for Thursday, December 31 on the streamer.

Part 4 of the spellbinding Archie Comics drama, starring Kiernan Shipka as everyone's favorite teenage witch, will take its final bow, but not before first stirring up some dark shenanigans. As fans are welcomed back to Greendale, Sabrina Spellman will defeat all of the Eldritch Terrors this New Years Eve.

The show's eight episode final run will see The Eldritch Terrors descend upon Greendale as Sabrina, her coven, The Fright Club, and more attempt to fight each threat one-by-one. Among the Terrors are The Weird, The Returned, and The Darkness, which will culminate to what's described as The End of All Things, The Void.

While the witches wage war, will Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) be able to earn his way back into Sabrina's heart before it's too late? Fans will be able to find out before the end of 2020. This dark reimagining of Sabrina the Teenage Witch's coming-of-age story has been mystifying audiences since 2018 and will no doubt bewitch them one last time.

Giving fans a taste of the action, the trailer above offers a glimpse at the challenges Sabrina and her crew will face. Returning with Shipka and Leatherwood are stars Miranda Otto, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Chance Perdomo, Michelle Gomez, Jaz Sinclair, Lachlan Watson, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen and Richard Coyle.

Don't miss the fun later this year and catch the first three parts of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina now on Netflix.

