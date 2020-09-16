'Married at First Sight': 7 Key Moments From 'Dealbreakers' (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 11, Episode 10, "Dealbreakers."]

Domestic life continued in the latest installment from Season 11 of Lifetime's hit reality series Married at First Sight.

While this is easier for some of the more compatible couples, it was a challenge for others who have had a harder time adapting to married life. This week's episode, "Dealbreaker," saw plenty of dealbreakers brought up as the five couples learned more about their new spouses.

Below, we're breaking down all of the major moments and drama from the episode, but beware of spoilers ahead.

Pet Peeves and Daily Routines

The episode opened like most others, with the couples starting a new day together by waking up and going about their routines. First up are Woody and Amani, who gather around the single sink in their shared bathroom, lamenting the fact that there isn't two for them in the space. Henry and Christina in the meantime get more comfortable with their routine as they discuss folding clean towels fresh from the dryer.

Quirky duo Amelia and Bennett are still on cloud nine, but there's some issues arising around house chores as she notices his need to keep things tidy. In an effort to find common ground in this area, Bennett introduces a chore draft and they happily choose from a list of tasks they can both live with. Ultimately, it seems that Amelia expects Bennett to pick up most of the chores, considering her busy work schedule.

Olivia is adjusting to Brett's habits, but not so easily, as she whines about his alarm clocks and day to day routine. One silver lining she finds is that making a bed is fun with a partner as they spread fresh sheets over the mattress. All is not well at Karen and Miles' place though following last week's rift over his remarks about sex and intimacy. Displeased that Miles marked down sex on their calendar, Karen spent the night at her own apartment and he remains distant, hoping to give her space before trying to learn more about the reasons for her abandoning him at home.

When the story comes back to Amani and Woody, their differences become clearer as she notes his piles of laundry around the apartment. The tidier Amani then brings up that hand sanitizer is hard to find while concerns over coronavirus grow, as the series was filmed amid the start of the pandemic. While in their kitchen, Amani broaches the topic of children and discipline. Woody thinks giving your kids a "whoopin'" is fine, while she refuses to allow such behavior, forcing him to reconsider his thought process. Can they come to an understanding?

Addressing the Elephant in the Room

When Karen finally returns to her shared apartment with Miles, they sit to have a serious discussion about what's okay and what's not okay in their relationship. She levels with her husband, admitting that the way he broached the topic of intimacy made her feel uneasy and unsafe in her own home. Feeling bad for having made Karen feel this way, Miles promises to tone down his approach as she promises to boost her affections towards him.

Activities and Socializing

Olivia tries to deepen her bond with Brett by doing something he enjoys, which is rock climbing. The adventure goes well and the couple end up gathering with Amani and Woody and Christina and Henry for some brews and crayfish. Discussing how they're all learning new things about each other, Woody and Brett learn their snoring habits equally annoy their new wives. Meanwhile, Henry and Christina appear to be on better terms, gushing about their recent golf and dance outings. Henry even notes that his wife was sexy, making Woody proud that the shy man is opening up. Christina then claims she's pregnant before quickly amending that she's just kidding.

As the day continues, Amani breaks off to have a chat with Henry and learns that he's having a tough time with Christina's lack of patience, claiming that it's a turn-off and deal breaker for him. This shocks Amani, but she's honest with Christina later, as she reveals what Henry told her earlier with Olivia by their side. Christina is shocked to learn her husband has a deal breaker, and it's clear that his convo with Amani will backfire at a later point in time.

On the other side of things, Amelia and Bennett catch up with fellow couple Karen and Miles for a round of Bocci ball. Playing for kisses, the day is playful as Karen and Miles get more affectionate than normal and Amelia and Bennett are their usual playful selves.

Deep Discussions

Henry and Christina follow up from their day out and as presumed, it's not pleasant as she calls out her husband for not being honest with her. Henry admits that he told Amani certain things, but that doesn't mean he's not feeling better about his relationship with Christina. The deal breaker comment is hard for Christina to get past, but when Henry says he will continue to try with this marriage even though he's unsure about the results, Christina eventually finds some even footing with her husband.

Karen and Miles have a more cheerful exchange talking about their day with Amelia and Bennett as well as debating favorite colors and teasing each other about their shoe obsession — she even agrees to snuggle in bed.

Guy Talk

Miles and Woody meet for some guy time as they discuss their marriages and while Woody gushes about Amani, Miles can't help but note Karen's slow pace with their physical relationship. While Miles is okay with this for now, Woody is concerned it won't be good for his friend in the long run if Karen doesn't pick up the pace when it comes to being affectionate soon.

Sweet Gestures

In a gesture of thanks to his wife Amelia for taking care of him while he was sick, Bennett prepares a meal for her and invites some friends over for a special performance. The evening is well-received as Bennett gets an approving smile and response from Amelia. Later on they have a chat in which Bennett wonders if Amelia would ever let him know whether he's meeting her needs or not, and she promises she'd be upfront with him but for now she's happy, and he's clearly falling in love as he gushes about his feelings for her.

As for Karen, she tries to show Miles that she's putting in effort on her part by bringing him to a yoga class. The session, which sees them get pretty intimate, clearly has a positive effect as the pair end the night laughing and enjoying each other's company.

Meanwhile, Olivia's effort at a kind gesture goes awry when she brings Brett to trivia night with her friends. He's clearly not responsive to the situation, refusing to answer questions, claiming it's not real trivia and not mingling with her friends. In frustration, Olivia complains to one of her friends that it's difficult when Brett acts like he doesn't care.

Woody takes Amani on a date night out, sharing a nice meal and flirting as per usual, proving that they're among one of this season's strongest pairings. When he wonders if she feels pressured to say "I love you" back to him following his recent admission, Amani admitted that she did, and didn't say it only because she doesn't want to have to live up to a high standard early on and giving Woody the wrong impression.

Henry also engages with his wife, putting a question game together to play with Christina so they can learn more about each other. She tells him his shyness could be a deal breaker for her if he doesn't make an effort, while also complimenting that she's seen improvement and likes him more and more each day. Henry seems satisfied, and she also notices that his walls are slowly coming down.

Looking for Trouble in Paradise

In one of the episode's odder moments, Bennett asks Amelia following a bike ride if she has any pet peeves with him. She can't seem to think of any while he admits that her lack of cleanliness when it comes to doing dishes bugs him a little. She promises to work on it but refuses to find issue with him and he's slightly concerned about that. Will it be a sign of trouble later on or is Bennett worrying about nothing? Stay tuned in the weeks to come in order to see how it all plays out.

Married at First Sight, Season 11, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime