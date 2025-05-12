Is ‘Grosse Pointe Garden Society’ Moving to Peacock? Showrunners Tease Season 2 Hopes

NBC slashed five shows from its roster in a brutal day of cancellations on Friday, May 9. Night Court, Lopez vs Lopez, The Irrational, Found, and Suits LA all got the ax. On Monday, May 12, NBC renewed two of its series that were still in limbo, Brilliant Minds and The Hunting Party, for second seasons. The Dick Wolf and One Chicago shows were previously renewed, as were freshmen comedies St. Denis Medical and Happy’s Place, leaving the fledgling drama Grosse Pointe Garden Society the last scripted program standing without a renewal or cancellation update ahead of its Friday, May 16, Season 1 finale. According to the creators, it’s possible the series could move to Peacock for future seasons.

Here’s everything we know so far about the potential of a Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 2.

Will there be a Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 2?

Grosse Pointe Garden Society follows four members of a suburban garden club who find their lives intertwined by scandal, mischief and a shared secret — a murder no one wants to talk about. As dark truths begin to rot their lives under the surface, they struggle to remain as perfect as the flowers blooming in their garden above. It stars Melissa Fumero, Aja Naomi King, Ben Rappaport, AnnaSophia Robb, Matthew Davis, Alexander Hodge, Nancy Travis, and Felix Wolfe.

As of the time of publication, Grosse Pointe Garden Society has not been renewed or canceled.

Is Grosse Pointe Garden Society moving to Peacock?

According to Grosse Pointe Garden Society creators/showrunners Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, the series is performing well on Peacock even if its NBC numbers aren’t the greatest (the series debuted to good ratings when it began airing on Sunday nights at 10/9c, but was moved to Friday nights at 8/7c midway through its first season, which is never a good sign).

“We know we have a lot of support at the network and people love it creatively, so we’re just hopeful they’ll find a way to bring us back. It might not be a traditional way, but we’ll see,” Bans told The Wrap. “We have nothing concrete though.”

Per The Wrap, an NBC scheduling executive said Grosse Pointe‘s future is “still being discussed.”

It’s not unheard of for NBC to shift shows from broadcast to streaming programming. It did so with Law & Order: Organized Crime ahead of its Season 5 premiere.

NBC cleared so much space in its fall 2025 schedule to make way for its new 11-year broadcasting deal with the NBA and WNBA. NBC will air regular-season and playoff basketball games on Tuesday nights beginning in October. Peacock will livestream national Monday night games.

When is the Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 finale?

The drama’s debut season will end this Friday, May 16, on NBC. The episode airs at 8/7c and will be available for next-day streaming on Peacock.

The May 2 episode (Season 1 Episode 11) revealed the identity of the dead body that the main characters have been referring to as “quiche” all season long. Episode 12 depicted the aftermath of the reveal, with the Season 2 finale promising to show Birdie, Catherine, Brett, and Alice struggling to tie up loose ends in the days after the fateful gala.

Stay tuned here as we continue to report the latest updates.

Grosse Pointe Garden Society, Season 1 Finale, Friday, May 16, 8/7c, NBC