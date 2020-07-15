Get to Know the ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 11 Cast (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
MAFS season 11
Married at First Sight

 More

Married at First Sight is putting its tenth season in the rear-view mirror as the Lifetime show sets its sights on Season 11.

The newest chapter in the reality franchise has introduced five new couples as the show heads to New Orleans. Tune in as a new set of singles take a major leap of faith and walk down the aisle to marry a perfect stranger.

The entire season filled with “megasized” 2-hour episodes will capture every second of these couples’ emotional journeys from the wedding to Decision Day. Will these couples decide to stay together or get divorced?

Only time will tell for sure, but until any lasting decisions are made, get to know the couples who are at the center of Married at First Sight‘s latest season.

Married at First Sight, Season 11, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime

MAFS Season 11 Bennett Amelia
Amelia & Bennett

After a string of bad relationships, 28-year-old Bennett is hoping to find love on the show as he’s been encouraged by past couples’ success on the show. He’s an artistic director at a theatre company and is originally from Montvale, NJ. At 27, Amelia is currently completing her medical residency and believes people can “fall in love with anyone-ish.” Inspired by her grandparents who had an arranged marriage, Amelia, who is originally from Richmond, VA, is hopeful the social experiment will allow her to grow in love with Bennett.

MAFS Season 11 Amani Woody
Amani & Woody

Born and raised in New Orleans, 30-year-old Woody is a teacher and coach who is hoping to share the love and kindness he learned from his mother. He knows himself and what he has to offer, and hopes the experts are able to help find that special person for him. Raised in Chicago, Amani is a passionate about working in the non-profit sector and hopes to open a non-profit organization working with youth. At 29, she’s hoping to find a life partner to share her career ambitions, explore the world and start a family with.

MAFS Brett Olivia
Olivia & Brett

AWS Practitioner certified, Brett is a 35-year-old IT expert who is ready to give Married at First Sight a shot as he believes arranged marriage is responsible for a vast majority of matchmaking in human history. Born and raised in Gretna, LA, he’s hopeful that he’ll find the marriage he’s looking for. Meanwhile, Olivia is a Bossier City, LA native who after earning a Master of Science in Nursing, worked in clinics located in Iowa,  before returning to Louisiana to work in a stroke center. At 30, Olivia is ready to dedicate time and effort in a relationship that matches the work she puts into her career.

MAFS Season 11 Henry Christina
Christina & Henry

A clinical recruiter and Arabi, LA native, Henry is 35 and looking for his match after exhausting every avenue for relationships. After disappointing experiences with apps and blind dates, he’s ready to put his faith in Married at First Sight. Hailing from Houma, LA, Christina is a 30-year-old flight attendant who was raised by a single mother and never really knew her biological father. After ending a five-year relationship, Christina is ready to find her match with the help of the show’s experts.

MAFS Season 11 Miles Karen
Karen & Miles

At 26, Miles loves education and working with children and young adults. Born in Spartanburg, SC, he’s is looking for a wife that he can connect with and someone who he wouldn’t normally come across with the help of he experts. As for Karen, who is 30 and from Baton Rouge, LA, she’s working as a consultant and has been single for five years. Having had a difficult time with dating, she’s ready to put her faith in the experts and social experiment to pair her with the perfect partner.

Married at First Sight

