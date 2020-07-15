Get to Know the ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 11 Cast (PHOTOS)

Married at First Sight is putting its tenth season in the rear-view mirror as the Lifetime show sets its sights on Season 11.

The newest chapter in the reality franchise has introduced five new couples as the show heads to New Orleans. Tune in as a new set of singles take a major leap of faith and walk down the aisle to marry a perfect stranger.

The entire season filled with “megasized” 2-hour episodes will capture every second of these couples’ emotional journeys from the wedding to Decision Day. Will these couples decide to stay together or get divorced?

Only time will tell for sure, but until any lasting decisions are made, get to know the couples who are at the center of Married at First Sight‘s latest season.

Married at First Sight, Season 11, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime