Is Donald Glover Doing a Lando Calrissian 'Star Wars' Series for Disney+?

If rumors are to be believed, the Star Wars universe might be expanding once again! On Wednesday, the internet went wild with reports that Donald Glover will reprising his role as Lando Calrissian for a new Disney+ series.

The Atlanta star first inhabited the role in the 2018 prequel film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, though Lando has been a part of the Star Wars universe since 1980 when Billy Dee Williams first played the character in Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back. This wouldn't be the first time Disney+ based an entire series around a Star Wars character, as work is underway on an Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor.

During a recent episode of the podcast Kessel Run Transmissions, hosts Corey Van Dyke and Noah Outlaw claimed that Glover was getting his own Star Wars spinoff series. "So we've heard that Donald Glover is coming back as Lando in his own series," they said, though they also made it clear that they were reporting this without confirmation from Lucasfilm or Disney+. In other words, fans will have to wait for official word to take this news to heart.

We can finally announce that Donald Glover will be reprising his role as Lando in a future #StarWars series! What do you guys think of this news?? pic.twitter.com/TyQGjM0kdn — Noah Outlaw (@OutlawNoah) July 22, 2020

But the prospect is certainly exciting, and fans ran wild with the news on social media. Considering Glover's other responsibilities with Atlanta, which he created, produces, and writes, this rumored Star Wars return would have to fit into the actor's busy schedule.

Most recently, Glover appeared at a virtual table read and reunion for NBC's Community, on which he starred in as Troy Barnes from 2009 to 2014. The 36-year-old also splits his time between television, film (he recently voiced Simba in 2019's live-action version of The Lion King), and music (he's a Grammy-winning singer/rapper under the name Childish Gambino).

Below, see how people are reacting to the news and stay tuned for possible confirmation of a new series!

DONALD GLOVER IS COMING BACK TO PLAY LANDO CALRISSIAN AGAIN IN HIS OWN SERIES!!!! LET’S FREAKING GO!!! WE ALL NEED THIS IN OUR LIVES!!!! pic.twitter.com/ej97lBnYrC — Julian : into the Julian-Verse | BLM (@cooljulian5) July 22, 2020

So glad to hear this! Donald Glover is too talented not to use more in Star Wars. Kinda hope he is a show runner (or at least writer) as well https://t.co/e1TLRRcN82 — Adam Odle (@OdleAdam) July 22, 2020

I hope this gets confirmed. Moreover, I’d love it if @realbdw bookended episodes talking about his adventures as he travels with his daughter, with Donald Glover in flashbacks. So we’d also learn about Jannah, and get a lot of Billy Dee. #Starwars https://t.co/VI0kaehUUw — Aaron Sagers #BlackLivesMatter (@aaronsagers) July 22, 2020

