Is Donald Glover Doing a Lando Calrissian 'Star Wars' Series for Disney+?

Meaghan Darwish
Donald Glover Lando, Solo
Lucasfilm/ © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

If rumors are to be believed, the Star Wars universe might be expanding once again! On Wednesday, the internet went wild with reports that Donald Glover will reprising his role as Lando Calrissian for a new Disney+ series.

The Atlanta star first inhabited the role in the 2018 prequel film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, though Lando has been a part of the Star Wars universe since 1980 when Billy Dee Williams first played the character in Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back. This wouldn't be the first time Disney+ based an entire series around a Star Wars character, as work is underway on an Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor.

During a recent episode of the podcast Kessel Run Transmissions, hosts Corey Van Dyke and Noah Outlaw claimed that Glover was getting his own Star Wars spinoff series. "So we've heard that Donald Glover is coming back as Lando in his own series," they said, though they also made it clear that they were reporting this without confirmation from Lucasfilm or Disney+. In other words, fans will have to wait for official word to take this news to heart.

But the prospect is certainly exciting, and fans ran wild with the news on social media. Considering Glover's other responsibilities with Atlanta, which he created, produces, and writes, this rumored Star Wars return would have to fit into the actor's busy schedule.

Most recently, Glover appeared at a virtual table read and reunion for NBC's Community, on which he starred in as Troy Barnes from 2009 to 2014. The 36-year-old also splits his time between television, film (he recently voiced Simba in 2019's live-action version of The Lion King), and music (he's a Grammy-winning singer/rapper under the name Childish Gambino).

Solo, Lando, Donald Glover

(Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection)

Below, see how people are reacting to the news and stay tuned for possible confirmation of a new series!

