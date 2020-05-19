Pedro Pascal Cracks Up & More 'Community' Cast Table Read Highlights (VIDEO)

The cast of Community got together for charity during a virtual table read that aired via the show's Sony Pictures Television YouTube page. It is still available to view, with plenty of laughs to be had.

Stars Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong and Donald Glover got together with series creator Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty), who lead the read of Season 5's episode "Cooperative Polygraphy." Joining the cast was The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal, who graciously filled in for the episode's original guest star Walton Goggins.

Seeing the comedic cast reunite was a joy in and of itself, but there was one moment that seemed to have everybody laughing as Pascal couldn't stop cracking up over one section of dialogue.

As fans of the series will recall, the episode takes place following the funeral of former study group member Pierce Hawthorne (Chevy Chase). Goggins' Mr. Stone conducted polygraph tests and questioning before bestowing designated items from Pierce's estate to the study group, which included samples of sperm. The lines broke Pascal's composure in the best way, causing the rest of the cast to laugh along with him.

Try and watch @PedroPascal1 get through this scene in our virtual table read without laughing. SPOILER ALERT, YOU CAN’T! 😈#Community pic.twitter.com/t27LHtJmHW — Community (@CommunityTV) May 19, 2020

But that wasn't the only highlight of the event; various moments throughout offer the chance for laughter and sentimental nostalgia. For Troy (Glover) and Abed (Pudi) fans, they were treated to a twist on their classic "Troy and Abed in the Morning" jingle as well as a virtual version of their handshake.

Keith Slettedahl from the band The 88 also made a cameo, performing the show's theme song "At Least It Was Here" live as the cast danced in front of their cameras. Jacobs even included some props from the show in her scenes as she appeared to have the actual "cylinder of sperm" that each character was given in the original episode. Jokes were made in between reading as well, especially when creator Dan Harmon alluded to Pascal's current role in Disney+'s The Mandalorian by adding "dalorian" to one of the actor's lines that ended with "man."

These highlights and more can be seen in the full table read, which is continuing to raise money for José Andrés' World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods via wck.org/community. (At the time of posting, the table read has raised over $95,000.)

And the fun doesn't end there. The gang stuck around for a fan Q&A in which they answered some burning questions including that validity of Abed's "six seasons and a movie" prophecy.

TROY AND ABED HANDSHAKE IN 2020 pic.twitter.com/tEXwoRQaLI — out of context community (@darkestimeline) May 18, 2020

We asked McHale about the chances for the show's movie possibilities, which echoes the cast's answer as well.

"Believe me, it's probably going to depend on Donald's schedule, Danny's very busy and then Dan Harmon has like 2,000 Rick and Morty episodes that he has to do. I know everyone wants to do it, so I think it's more possible than it's ever been," McHale told TV Insider.

Check out all of the highlights by watching the table read below and make sure to check out the Q&A for more fun with the cast.

Community, Streaming now, Netflix and Hulu