Disney+ Announces Ahsoka Tano & Lando Calrissian 'Star Wars' Series

The galaxy far far away is growing exponentially.

Disney and Lucasfilm's slate of all-new original content announced December 10 at its Investor Day includes two spinoffs from The Mandalorian's Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, and the event series Lando.

The new series from Filoni and Favreau are Ahsoka and The Rangers of the New Republic, which will share the same timeline as The Mandalorian.

Ahsoka will center on Ahsoka Tano, the force-sensitive character first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and who entered the live-action scene in The Mandalorian's second season. Rosario Dawson will continue to play the role in the spinoff.

A first look at the forthcoming series Andor was also unveiled. Diego Luna returns to the role of Cassian Andor, a character first introduced in the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Helmed by Tony Gilroy, the series has already begun production and fans were given a sneak peek at the action in a sizzle reel.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, which begins production next year, will see Ewan McGregor reprise his role and director Deborah Chow as a lead creative. Meanwhile, Hayden Christensen is officially set to return as Darth Vader in the show set 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith.

The rumored Lando Calrissian-focused show was also confirmed by Disney as it announced plans for the event series Lando. Dear White People's Justin Simien is currently developing the project. It's unclear who will star. (Perhaps Donald Glover? Billy Dee Williams?)

Additional titles in the pipeline include animated series The Bad Batch and Star Wars Visions, which feature several short anime films. Plus, Russian Doll's Leslye Headland will lead the mystery thriller The Acolyte. And keep an eye out for a special project titled A Droid Story.

Stay tuned for more details about Disney+'s upcoming Star Wars series in the months ahead.