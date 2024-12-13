Grab Your News! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our NCIS Newsletter:

If you’ve been wondering when you’d hear the name Thom E. Gemcity again on NCIS, you’re in luck! McGee’s (Sean Murray) pen name will be “resurrected” in the December 16 Christmas episode.

“We’re going to tease a forthcoming third Deep Six novel from McGee,” executive producer Steven D. Binder tells TV Insider.

In “Humbug,” when a shocking tell-all threatens to ruin Christmas for a decorated Marine, the team must uncover the truth and deliver a holiday miracle—before the book hits shelves and turns a hero’s legacy into a holiday disaster. “It’s going to be a pretty heartfelt holiday story involving wounded veterans,” says the EP.

LaRoche (Seamus Dever), the man who took the job McGee wanted in the Season 22 premiere (Deputy Director), is back for this episode. McGee has thought something’s been off about the guy since. “This is where McGee really becomes suspicious of LaRoche’s motives. He’s going to be assigned to the team to work with them for a little while,” teases Binder.

Brian Dietzen previously told us of this next episode, “Like our [previous] Christmas episodes, it is holiday-themed, it’s wrapped up. This is one where you can watch it and go, ‘Oh, that’s kind of the NCIS Christmas tradition is that you get to watch a show that has a beginning, middle, and end, and then you’re off to your holidays after that.'”

He also confirmed there won’t be any mistletoe lying around to make things awkward for Dr. Palmer and his ex-girlfriend Knight (Katrina Law). “No, not in this one. I don’t think so,” he said with a laugh.

NCIS, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS