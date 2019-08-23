'Star Wars' on Disney+: Ewan McGregor Reprises Role, 'The Mandalorian' Casting & Trailer (VIDEO)

Star Wars fans, celebrate.

Disney+ announced exciting casting news and debuted a new trailer for one of its upcoming series at the D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim on Friday.

Ewan McGregor surprised attendees by appearing to confirm his return as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new untitled series from Lucasfilm.

The Mandalorian executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni and stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and Giancarlo Esposito, as well as Taika Waititi, who brings the droid IG-11 to life, premiered the teaser trailer for the first Star Wars live-action series.

Furthermore, Ming-Na Wen (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) is joining the cast of The Mandalorian. The series follows the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. It will debut with the streaming service's launch on November 12.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced the new season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will debut on the streaming service in February 2020. It will be returning with 12 all-new episodes and include returns from Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka Tano, and Captain Rex.

Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk joined Kennedy to introduce the second Lucasfilm live-action series, now in development. The actors will reprise their roles from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story to tell Cassian Andor's adventures as a rebel spy during the formative years of the Rebellion, before the events of A New Hope.

Disney+, November 12, 2019