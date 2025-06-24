Season 4 of Resident Alien is to die for, apparently.

In Episode 3, titled “Ties That Bind,” the series big villain Mantid (voiced by the iconic Clancy Brown) came to an unexpected end when he was ambushed and devoured by Heather (played by Edi Patterson) a Blue Avian officer from the Galactic Federation who developed a romantic bond with human-impersonator Harry (Alan Tudyk) earlier in the series. As a bird-esque alien, she does what birds tend to do: eat bugs.

She also comes bearing good news: a nest full of chirping alien babies. “I want you to meet your kids.” It’s news that sends the audience and Harry reeling.

Built up since Season 3 as the show’s major villain, the Mantid pushed Resident Alien down a darker path, leaving a trail of decapitated bodies in his wake. Gruesome and terrifying, he introduced a new threat beyond the Greys, the antagonistic extraterrestrials who had long served as the primary villains of the series.

Harry Vanderspeigle, you ARE the father 😬 pic.twitter.com/gZ1taoSLZx — Resident Alien (@ResidentAlien) June 21, 2025

The apparent death of the Mantid follows the earlier loss of Grey alien prisoner Bruce (voiced by Jinkx Monsoon) in Episode 2, “The Lonely Man.” The slot machine-loving alien quickly won over fans with its charm, but succumbed to Earth’s atmosphere, dissolving shortly after arrival, breaking poor Harry’s heart.

Mantid’s sudden and brutal death at the hands (or beak) of Heather shocked fans who did not expect such a quick exit for a layered character. After all the buildup, the menace of the mantis humanoid vanished in an instant, as Heather made a meal out of him.

With the Mantid seemingly gone, Heather’s return, Harry stripped of his alien powers, and a time travel twist that sends Harry and D’arcy to the 1970s to retrieve a Grey alien device tied to General McCallister’s (Linda Hamilton) past, Resident Alien has received a mixed response. Some fans appreciate the return to familiar territory, while others miss the darker tone the show had begun to explore.

“LMAO. He look so terrified,” said a TikTok user about the baby reveal.

“I love how his death made simple sense. Since birds eat insects. Hopefully with this the show can return to a more comedic tone next episode. Plus the town killings will just stop so that is a plus for the sheriff,” wrote a fan on the Resident Alien subreddit discussion board.

“Frankly, I enjoyed watching that, but I think the Mantid should’ve lived longer, just saying,” stated a Redditor.

“Yeah, the jump from the present to the 1970s was so abrupt that I thought there were scenes cut out. They didn’t show them leave at all. And it was never explained how General McAllister travelled back in time either,” commented another fan.

“If I had a nickel for every time a bug bad guy has been eaten by a bird, I’d have two nickles and possibly a couple of murder charges, which isn’t cool, but at least the bird eating bug fact is neat…,” another wrote.

Despite mixed reviews from fans, one thing is clear: Life is never boring for Harry. Now a father (again?), he must face his hatchlings and Heather, who no longer appeals to him now that he’s more on the human side.

Resident Alien, Fridays, 11/10c, USA Network and SYFY