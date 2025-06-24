‘The Price Is Right’: Drew Carey’s Jaw Drops After Predicting Player’s Amazing Car Win

Is Drew Carey psychic? After wondering if anyone had won a car on the first round of Cover Up on The Price Is Right, the contestant did just that and made history.

Alyssa Ludlow first won beach gear during the third item up for bid on Monday, June 23. The package, which retailed for $1,232, included two chairs, a picnic cooler, two towels, an umbrella, a blanket, and an ice pack. She had the highest bid of $800, so she will have to plan a trip to the beach very soon. She then won a car to put all of her beach gear in.

Then, The Price Is Right contestant came up to the stage to play Cover Up for a 2025 Snow White Pearl Kia K-4 LXS. Cover Up is a game where contestants have to “cover up” the wrong numbers with the right numbers in order to win the car, after moving one number from each column. If the game show contestant gets one number right, they can play a second round, and so on.

“If you get the number right on the first try, congratulations, you’ll be the first one in The Price Is Right history, probably,” Drew Carey said. The host then double checked with a crew member, Chris, to make sure he was right, and Chris said that it happened a long time ago during the Bob Barker era.

For the first round, Ludlow picked $24, 796, after consulting with the audience. Drew Carey asked if Ludlow was right, and the whole price lit up, indicating a win.

The host screamed and looked to the crew with his jaw hanging open. As Ludlow walked over to her car, Carey looked at the price and stood in shock. Model Amber Lancaster hugged Ludlow and said, “What? No way!”

Carey threw his hands up and said, “I can’t believe it!” According to Golden Road, this is the first perfect game of Cover Up since June 12, 2007, when Bob Barker hosted. This is one of the last scenarios that needed to happen under Carey. One of the last ones needed is a contestant winning $50,000 on Plinko.

“Drew spoke it into existence today, even my jaw dropped. This was truly epic!” a YouTube fan said.

“Holy macaroni! I’m just as shocked as Drew and Amber are. Since 2007, nobody ever got it right on the first try playing Cover Up, until now. That. Was. Freaking. AWESOME!!!! You go, girl!” wrote another.

“What an incredible win in Cover Up! A perfect Cover Up in the Drew Carey era, that’s history (HER-STORY) in the making,” a third added.

“Drew’s face. Priceless,” commented a fan.

Ludlow moved on to the Showcase Showdown wheel and spun two 50’s, giving her $1.00 exactly. This resulted in her winning an extra $1,000. She spun again to try to win more money and only spun an 80, but she still advanced to the Showcase.

During the Showcase, Ludlow bid $30,000 on an aluminum cold plunge tub, a year’s worth of ice cream and kitchen appliances, and a trip to Australia.

The actual price was $24,517, which was a difference of $5,483. However, her opponent was only $2,353 off, so she won. Ludlow was still the biggest winner of the night with $27,028.