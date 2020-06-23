Everything We Know About 'The Boys' Season 2 So Far

Amazon Prime Video's The Boys debuted with a splash last year, and it's been a waiting game since then as viewers anticipate the second season's arrival.

Renewed for Season 2 ahead of its debut, fans have been given small glimpses here and there regarding the next chapter in Eric Kripke's (Supernatural) adaptation of the Garth Ennis comic books. The series follows Hughie (Jack Quaid), a civilian who is thrust into the world of superheroes when one of them accidentally kills his girlfriend.

When he meets Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), a man driven by his own personal demons, he becomes involved with a group known as "The Boys," in which their main goal is to keep superheroes or "Supes" in line. The task is difficult with a group like The Seven, a team of Supes who operate under Vought International.

Image is everything when it comes to the Supes who behave badly behind the scenes, but as fans who tuned in for Season 1 know, Hughie has an ally on the inside with The Seven's newest member, Starlight (Erin Moriarty). While fans await Season 2's arrival, we're breaking everything we know down below.

Premiere Date

No premiere date has been set at this time but as the one year anniversary since Season 1's arrival nears, we can't help but feel Season 2 is closer than ever. Raising the level of hope for a hasty Season 2 debut, cast member and Homelander actor Antony Starr teased on Instagram, "Guess what....season two comes out soon.." The message was shared alongside some set photos on June 15 — perhaps a July announcement is around the corner? Only time will tell.

Episodes

On IMDB, Season 2 is currently listed as including eight episodes similar to the first, but as no official releases have confirmed this. Until further details are revealed, this is a tentative number, but check back for more solidified information as Season 2 nears.

The Cast

The show's fantastic ensemble cast are returning along with a few newbies joining the group. Along with Quaid, Urban, Starr and Moriarty, fellow stars that will return include Chace Crawford as The Deep, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve, Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk, Tomer Capon as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as The Female and Nathan Mitchell as Black Noir.

Aya Cash joins Season 2 as a new character known as Stormfront, a new Supe on the scene who threatens to topple Homelander's hold as The Seven's leader. According to the comics which serve as source material, the character was originally a man and had some ties to Nazis, so in other words, don't let your guard down around this cunning new face.

Other new stars also include Goran Visnjic as Alistair Adana, a "charasimatic and shadowy leader of a mysterious church" and Claudia Doumit who will play Victoria Neuman, "a young wunderkind congresswoman."

Plot

Not much can be said about Season 2 for now, but fans should expect things to pick up where they left off. As teased in the finale, Billy was shocked to learn that his wife, who he believed died after being raped by Homelander, was actually alive and living with her Supe son, the product of her tryst with The Seven leader. And with Vought executive Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue) dead at the hands (or rather, laser vision) of Homelander, there's sure to be some corporate changes on the horizon.

Meanwhile, A-Train's life remains in the balance after he collapses mid conversation with Hughie and Starlight. Can The Boys outrun the Supes on their tails? Fans will have to tune in to find out, but when we caught up with Quaid later last year, he promised, "[Season 2] on the whole is a lot bigger in scale, but we also have gotten way deeper with each character, which I think is important for [a second season], really finding out even more of what makes these characters tick. I think we definitely did that."

"I think it's better than Season 1 in a lot of ways," he continued. "I'm really, really excited for people to see this one ... I think the scripts are so good this season. Not that they weren't last year, it's just we're in the groove. I'm really digging it." Consider us intrigued.

Trailer

Late last year, the first teaser for Season 2 arrived, hinting at some of the wild action ahead. Expect another bloody good time because this preview has plenty to lure fans back in for Season 2. Another trailer is likely to drop before the latest season as this sneak peek debuted back in December 2019.

Don't miss the latest updates on The Boys Season 2, so check back here as new information is revealed. And in the meantime, indulge yourself with another Season 1 binge ahead of the new episodes.

The Boys, Season 1, Streaming now, Amazon Prime Video