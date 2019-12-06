'The Boys' Season 2 Trailer Takes the Action & Carnage to Another Level (VIDEO)

Just in time for the holiday season, Amazon Prime Video is giving fans of The Boys a special treat: a teaser trailer for the long-awaited Season 2!

But even before the clip was officially released on Friday, December 6 at the streaming series' CCXP panel, it actually surfaced one day early. It was quickly taken down, but that didn't stop the teaser from making the rounds on Twitter and other sites.

In the preview, the usual crew is back as the Boys — including the Female (Karen Fukuhara) — and the Supes continue their battle for dominance. The sneak peek doesn't offer much in terms of dialogue, but there's plenty of action, carnage and more on display that fans are sure to get excited over.

Among the returning characters in the teaser are Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid), Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), Homelander (Antony Starr), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), the Female (Fukuhara), The Deep (Chace Crawford), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell).

Things kick off with Homelander and his face is covered in what appears to be blood — but whose? And more questions are raised as the characters race around wielding weapons and flying through the sky.

One major takeaway is that A-Train survived after collapsing in a warehouse, as we see him laying in a hospital bed. Plus, Vought's founder, Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) returns for more corporate shenanigans, and there's already more blood in the teaser to outdo Season 1.

The Boys, Season 2, Coming 2020, Amazon Prime Video