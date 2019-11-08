'The Boys' Star Jack Quaid Teases 'Wilder Events' in Season 2

The Boys isn't returning for Season 2 anytime soon, but that doesn't mean there aren't things to learn about the anticipated second chapter of the Amazon Prime Video hit.

"Yes, you should expect wilder events. This season, we've more than topped ourselves," Jack Quaid tells us about Season 2. "I can't say how, but when you see it, you'll know what I'm talking about."

The star plays techie Hughie Campbell who is thrust into the chaotic crosshairs of Vought superhero group The Seven when his girlfriend is accidentally killed by member A-Train (Jessie T. Usher). When Hughie links up with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), he joins in the quest to keep the "supes" in line.

"[Season 2] on the whole is a lot bigger in scale," Quaid teases, "but we also have gotten way deeper with each character, which I think is important for [a second season], really finding out even more of what makes these characters tick. I think we definitely did that."

"I think it's better than Season 1 in a lot of ways," the actor says candidly. "I'm really, really excited for people to see this one. We're almost done."

He goes on, "I think the scripts are so good this season. Not that they weren't last year, it's just we're in the groove. I'm really digging it."

For those unacquainted with The Boys, the series is a clear knock on superheroes like Marvel's Avengers or DC's Justice League. This deconstruction of heroes and vigilantes seem to be growing in popularity with the recent release of another popular series — HBO's Watchmen.

When asked about why he thinks this theme has struck a chord with viewers, Quaid replies, "In recent times, I think it's because we have a lot of people who we have viewed as so heroic and so altruistic, who just turned out to not be that at all in a lot of ways.

"I think popular media of the time is definitely a representation of the times that we live in," Quaid continues. "Also, we've seen a lot of superhero media that someone has to come and take them down a peg as well."

And take them down a peg The Boys certainly does. Make sure to catch up on the incredible first season

The Boys, Season 1, Streaming now, Amazon Prime Video