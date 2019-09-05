'Timeless' Stars Goran Visnjic & Claudia Doumit Join 'The Boys' Season 2

There's a big Timeless reunion coming to the hit superhero series on Amazon Prime Video.

Goran Visnjic and Claudia Doumit, who starred on the NBC time travel drama, will both recur in The Boys Season 2, according to Deadline. Eric Kripke created both series. Furthermore, another Timeless actor, Malcolm Barrett, played Seth Reed in Season 1 and will be back.

Visnjic's Alistair Adana is described as "the charismatic and shadowy leader of a mysterious church," while Doumit's Victoria Neuman is "a young wunderkind congresswoman."

The series was renewed for a second season before the first season was even released. Also joining the cast for Season 2 is Aya Cash as Stormfront.

Kripke has already shared a sneak peek at the second season, featuring Frenchie (Tomer Capon), The Female (Karen Fukuhara), Hughie (Jack Quaid), and Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) looking very bloody from the set.

"I don't want Season 2 to go bigger, I want it to go deeper," Kripke said about the response to the first season. "A more intense, more insane, more wrenching, more character-driven season."

In the world of this drama, superheroes embrace the darker side of their celebrity and fame. The Boys are vigilantes out to take down corrupt superheroes with their grit and willingness to fight dirty.

