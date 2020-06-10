'Cops' TV Series Canceled After 32 Seasons

Cops' 33rd season will not air.

The long-running docuseries was taken off Paramount Network's schedule following George Floyd's death and the resulting protests against police violence and racism, and now, Paramount Network has officially canceled the show. "Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don't have any current or future plans for it to return," a spokesperson for the network told Deadline.

Cops first premiered on Fox in 1989 and aired there through 2013 when it made its move to Spike (now Paramount Network). There were 32 seasons and over 1,000 episodes, and Season 33 would have premiered this week. The unscripted series followed police officers and sheriff's deputies on patrol.

The fate of A&E's Live PD, episodes of which were pulled for the weekend of June 6, has yet to be determined, but according to Deadline, "the network is still evaluating the right time to bring it back." According to the network, this series offers "unfettered and unfiltered live access inside a variety of the country's busiest police forces, both urban and rural, and the communities they patrol on a typical night." Viewers can post comments about what they see on Facebook and Twitter.

Other scheduling changes amid current events include L.A.'s Finest Season 2 release's postponed and Gone With the Wind temporarily removed from HBO Max.