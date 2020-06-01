Netflix, Hulu, Starz & More TV Networks and Platforms Take a Stand Against Racism

In the midst of the ongoing pandemic, protests have been taking place across the country following the death of George Floyd due to police brutality, and TV networks and streaming platforms are joining the movement.

From streamers like Netflix and Hulu to premium cable like HBO and Starz and broadcast networks like ABC, see how these TV giants are lending their voices to support the anti-racism fight.

"To be silent is to be complicit. Black lives matter," Netflix stated on Twitter. "We have a platform, and we have a duty to our Black members, employees, creators and talent to speak up."

Hulu took a similar tone on their social media page, sharing the statement, "We support Black lives. Today, and every day. You are seen. You are heard. And we are with you."

"Together we stand with the Black community — colleagues, artists, writers, storytellers, producers, our viewers — and all allies in the fight against racism and injustice," Amazon Prime Video shared on Twitter.

In stating their support, HBO highlighted a quote from James Baldwin that reads "Neither love nor terror makes one blind: indifference makes one blind." They added their own statement alongside the quote, writing, "We stand with our Black colleagues, employees, fans, actors, storytellers — and all affected by senseless violence. #BlackLivesMatter"

Starz took a slightly different approach, beginning their statement by saying, "We cannot stand silent while our Black communities continue to suffer under the weight of violence, discrimination and injustice." The message went on to highlight Color of Change and the NAACP as ways viewers can lend their support via donation.

Meanwhile, NBC posted a brief message stating, "We stand with our black employees, colleagues, partners, and creators in outrage at acts of racism," following the sentiment with "Black Lives Matter."

ABC opened their message by emphasizing "all" in the phrase, "We believe in liberty and justice for all." They added support for their employees, viewers and more before concluding, "your voice matters. Black lives matter."

CBS took a bold approach to the formatting of their statement, beginning the message with three brief but powerful lines. "Black lives matter. Black culture matters. Black communities matter." They went on to add, "We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, creators, partners, and audiences and condemn all acts of racism, discrimination, and senseless acts of violence." The same statement was shared by CBS's parent company Viacom CBS which also includes BET, MTV and Comedy Central among others.

Fox's message opens with the line, "We condemn all racism and discrimination and proudly support our Black colleagues, viewers, partners and neighbors."

The new streaming service Quibi also got in on the dialogue by tweeting their own support, writing, "We stand together against injustice. #BlackLivesMatter."

Disney spoke out by tweeting their own message which reads, "We stand against racism. We stand for inclusion. We stand with our fellow Black employees, storytellers, creators and the entire Black community. We must unite and speak out."

Pop TV posted a statement via their social media platforms as well, writing, "We stand with the #BlackLivesMatter movement and call for the end of systemic racism. We call for justice." Along with this, they posted video.

And YouTube took a stand by promising action in the form of donation. "We stand in solidarity against racism and violence. When members of our community hurt, we all hurt. We're pledging $1M in support of efforts to address social injustice."