‘COPS’ to Return for Season 33 on Fox Nation Streaming Service

COPS is coming back. The long-running series will return for its 33rd season at a new home, Fox Nation, premiering on Friday, October 1.

The subscription streaming service will give viewers access to four all-new episodes on premiere day with a new installment dropping each Friday after. The deal also brings 15 episodes from the show’s 32nd season to the platform. As a bonus to first responders such as police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and paramedics, Fox Nation is offering a free one-year subscription to them beginning Monday, September 13.

In making the announcement, Fox Nation’s president Jason Klarman said, “COPS is one of the most iconic brands on television with an incredibly passionate fan base. We wanted to show our appreciation to all first responders by combining the launch with a free one-year subscription to give back in a small way to those who place their lives on the line every day to keep us safe.”

Along with making subscriptions free for one year to first responders, the streaming platform is also donating five dollars on behalf of each new subscriber to Answer the Call. Donations will be made during the week of September 13 through September 20 with a maximum of $50,000 being contributed. The nonprofit organization Answer The Call provides financial support to families of New York City first responders killed in the line of duty.

Should COPS fans subscribe to Fox Nation, they’ll also be able to check out the streamer’s other new first responder-themed programming inlcuding 911: On Scene, When Seconds Count, Protect and Serve, and Answer the Call. As viewers will recall, COPS debuted on Fox in 1989 and ran for 25 seasons on the network through 2013 before moving to Spike TV and eventually Paramount Network.

