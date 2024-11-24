The accidental shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in 2021 exposed the dangers of film production, and the television business isn’t immune to on-set accidents.

A 2016 Associated Press analysis logged at least 194 serious accidents on film and television sets in the United States between 1990 and 2014, with at least 43 fatalities.

“Any death in what should be a safe working environment with platinum-rated safety standards is a death too many,” attorney Chris Deacon of the law firm Stewarts told the Los Angeles Times in 2021. “If those engaged to work on set in whatever capacity are dying at the hands of the creative process, then something is fundamentally wrong in the production processes,” he said.

Here are 11 accidents that ended in tragedy for the casts and crews of TV shows.