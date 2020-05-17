'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days': Well, This Is Awkward (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 4, Episode 13 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.]

Lana is real, Geoffrey is dating two women at once, and Ed realizes his true love is his daughter, not Rosemarie. Well color us shocked, this is an awkward encounter all around.

Good Ol' Brokenhearted Boy

Geoffrey returns to Knoxville, Tennessee, but Varya is still texting him to mend their relationship. He remains unfazed. "The best thing for me to do is just ignore it and try to move on with my life," he says in a confessional. "I feel like she's messing with my heart."

His sons pick him up from the airport, and Geoffrey summarizes his trip, concluding with the denied proposal. "I just knew it was going to happen...I just didn't have a good feeling about it," one of his sons responds. Geoffrey vows to move on with his life, without Varya.

The Players' Club

Lisa is still scrambling to have her divorce papers sent to Nigeria. The U.S. courthouse agrees to overnight the documents, and all is well again between Lisa and Usman.

Oh wait, never mind. Moments later they're fighting again. Lisa says she saw a "whore" on Usman's Facebook messenger. "You think you're a wannabe player? Well I've been watching her for months," she scolds him. "Who in the f**k do you think you are?"

They were apparently calling one another "baby," saying they love each other, and sending kissing emojis. Usman claims the woman online is "just a friend." Lisa is convinced they were intimate, and she gives Usman an ultimatum: block the woman online, or they won't get married.

He says that he's doing a "favor" to Lisa by marrying her, but she challenges that she has "50 men" in the U.S. who would easily want to be with her. She says they're done and walks off.

Barbie Dreamhouse

Single mom Darcey applies face masks to her two teen daughters. She opts for the miracle mask for herself because she "needs a miracle right now."

"Mom is Barbie," her daughter jokes, with the plastic mask covering Darcey's face. "Where's your Ken?"

"Hopefully coming soon," Darcey laughs. "It's coming. The right one. You guys would feel it too I bet. ...Mommy's trying her best."

Back in Manhattan, Darcey's ex Tom packs to leave New York. He keeps repeating to himself that new love Shannon is his "future" and claims he wanted to get the Darcey he "first met" back. Now he's just glad to move on. "I have to get what it is I really truly want, so that's what I'm doing. I'm going to Toronto to see my new girlfriend Shannon," Tom confidently tells the camera. "I'm going to start the new journey of my life."

Coming to America

After meeting Ash's ex-wife Sian, Avery hopes to clarify some details with him, including his plan to move with Taj to America. "There's a difference between creating negativity and being real with reality. Those are things I don't want to write off. Let me understand the situation for what it is," Avery pleads with Ash.

In a confessional, he claims that Sian was originally willing to have her son move across the globe but then "changed her mind." OK Ash, totally believable. Avery tries to come up with a compromise for Ash to visit the U.S. for a few months at a time, instead of moving permanently and putting his relationship with Taj at risk.

"Finding out that everybody isn't on the same page, it hurts," Avery tells the camera. "There's just so many things that are really being stacked against us."

The Limit Does Not Exist

After finding out that Lana is in fact a real person, it seems that the only true catfish is with Williams. Regardless, Yolanda refuses to accept the man she was communicating with for the past seven months is in fact a scammer. "I really want to know who exactly I'm dealing with," she explains, ignoring all the evidence that Williams does not actually exist.

Williams, or the group of scammers that are using that name, told Yolanda that he had a death in the family so that's why he's been absent. She asks for a photo to prove he's real, and instead he requests Yolanda send a picture instead because she might be the catfish. Then of course he stops responding again. She did not confront Williams about the Nigerian phone number or the blackmail or even about the account being changed.

"The magic of love is just wonderful and I love the feeling that loving someone gives you," Yolanda says in a fog of disbelief. "I definitely still want to go to England to meet him." There is no limit to her denial, apparently.

Look On the Bright Side

Ed tries to find Rosemarie at the resort, but she already had left for the airport. "She didn't even say goodbye," he cries. "I failed. Again." He plans to reach out to his daughter to explain the situation, but doesn't feel a need to fight to get Rosemarie back.

"Raising my daughter is the one thing I'm most proud of, and that's probably the one thing I threw away for me to be happy because I took a chance on love. I really thought Rose was the one. I wanted to believe so badly that it was real," Ed reels to the camera. "But I was wrong."

It's Really Over

Following their breakup, Stephanie reached out to Erika to meet up before her flight the next day. "I put my heart on the line for Steph. I came out to my parents, I was willing to risk so much for her but she really hurt me. I don't know if I can come back from that," Erika says in a confessional.

Stephanie tells Erika that she hopes for closure, but Erika describes the whole trip as a "mess" and a slew of apologies. "All I can do here today is apologize. I still have these crazy insecurity and jealousy issues and I shouldn't have brought that into the relationship," Stephanie responds. Erika says that she should have figured out those issues before traveling to Australia.

"I think I've said everything that I want to say. I just don't give a f**k anymore, to be honest. I just want to forget that all of this happened, but unfortunately I can't," Erika concludes. And that's it. They're done.

Meet Lana

David finally has his long-awaited moment with Lana, and we also finally get to learn more about her. The 28 year-old apparently originally reached out to David on the dating website seven years prior because of their shared passion for travel. Lana specifically only has tried to date American men because of the opportunities in the U.S., plus access to diverse cosmetic products.

So why put off meeting David? Perhaps because of his age, perhaps because she really did have family obligations every time he was in the Ukraine. We'll never know. She just coyly says she "changed her mind" before.

"I never lied to David about my reasons for why I couldn't meet him. But I think I'm ready now," Lana tells the camera.

Moving On

It's now been three weeks since Geoffrey returned from Russia. Varya has still been trying to communicate with him, but he instead has been trying to date again. His flirtatious friend Mary, who consistently told Geoffrey that she wanted to be romantic with him, is now his rebound from Varya.

"I want to find happiness and I want somebody to find that happiness with me. I really do see a future with Mary so I'm hoping the closer I get with her, I'll naturally start forgetting these feelings I had with Varya," he explains.

"This has been years in the making," Mary confirms. "But I just want to make sure he's as in as I am."

"I can honestly say that I want you as a life partner or as a friend forever. What would you rather between us?" Geoffrey questions, already knowing the answer. He swears that he doesn't have feelings for Varya anymore. He even wore a tie for the occasion! It's the first time he's worn one in a while, outside of a courthouse. That must count for something, right? They cheers to their future together, however uncertain it may be.

"Maybe I didn't need to go all the way to Russia to find love. Maybe Mary is my life partner," Geoffrey gushes.

Let the Boy Watch

Ash and Avery spend the day with Taj. He's changed his perspective, now saying that it might be even too much for Taj to be away from Ash just for three months if he was visiting Avery. So now Ash is the one saying he might have to "rethink" their relationship. Seems like he is ready to use his son as a scapegoat to leave Avery, only after realizing she's not blinded by his mistruths.

"As a parent myself, I know that it's a little bit hard to read children but I definitely feel like Taj is warming up to me and I'm loving spending this time with both of them," Avery graciously tells the camera. "But it's a little bit bittersweet seeing them together because if Ash were to come to America to be with me for longer periods of time, he would have to spend time away from Taj, and the last thing I want to do is create issues between a parent and their child."

With only a few days left in Melbourne, Avery says to Ash that she's going to miss him immensely. She explains in a confessional that she was originally hoping to be engaged by the end of the trip, but filing the K-1 visa now might not be in the best interest of Taj.

Guess Who's Back?

Geoffrey tells his boys that he's been casually seeing family friend Mary. Varya doesn't know about him dating Mary, and he sums it up to just "living his best life." They continue to do an "aw shucks" montage of four-wheeling and father-son bonding....until Varya is shown at the airport! She's landed in Knoxville to win back Geoffrey.

"My tourist visa got approved and I wanted to do a surprise for Geoffrey," Varya exclaims. "I didn't tell him that I'm coming." She plans to be in town for two weeks, but booked a hotel for just one night because she's confident Geoffrey will let her stay in his house. She also has decided that his past doesn't matter anymore. Wrong choice.

"Hopefully he'll be happy to see me," she smiles. "I think he loves me still. ...The next step is about the ring and our future."

"I'll Be With You All My Life"

Usman chases after Lisa to calm her down. "I'm ready to go back to the f**king land of the free and f**king decent people," she mutters. Yet she still waits to hear Usman out.

"Yes you see I wrote to her that 'I love you.' But that does not mean that 'I love you,'" Usman tries to convince Lisa, using his status as a musician as an explanation. So does his song entitled "I Love You" not actually mean he loves Lisa?

"Despite all the bulls**t drama between Usman and me, I love Usman more than life and I believe him...but I don't think Usman has ever had a woman put him in his place," she comments.

"I still want to marry [Lisa] because going to the United States is very important for me too, but leaving my family, my friends, my career and going to live with a woman who yells at me on a daily basis ... I don't know if she's worth it," Usman questions.

David In Disbelief

Now back to David awkwardly drooling over Lana. He's giddy, giggling like a mischievous little kid. "You're so beautiful," he repeats as he continuing hugs her. "I can't believe you're here." Neither can we.

David uses a translator app to understand Lana. "Oh it feel so good...I never want to let you go," he says in his best Norman Bates impression. At least Lana is impressed; to her David is more attractive in person than she expected.

"It's time to start our life together," David smiles.

Three's A Crowd

Varya gets "drop dead gorgeous" in her hotel room before traveling to Geoffrey's house. She tells her and Geoffrey's love story to the cab driver while en route. "I want to get him back and then I will relax," she jokes. "Here I am, ready to surprise my man."

Cut to Geoffrey opening the door. "Oh my god, what are you doing here?" he uneasily embraces her. Of course Mary just happens to be at his house at the exact moment Varya arrives. Is this the start of 90 Day Fiancé: After Dark? Because it sure feels like an opening to an after hours film. Alas, that's the cliffhanger of the episode: who will Geoffrey choose? Does he even have to? Will Varya and Mary duke it out? Let's see next week.

Previews

Stephanie returns to Yonkers and struggles to open up to her mom. Ash tells Avery he wants to marry her, and Ed lands in San Diego while still pining for Rosemarie. Lisa is waiting for an in-person proposal from Usman, plus David tells Lana that he had hired a private investigator to track her down. Lana unsurprisingly does not take the news well. And of course there is that tiny detail of Geoffrey having a Notebook level decision to make.

See you next week!

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC