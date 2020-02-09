How to Follow the ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 7 Couples on Social Media (PHOTOS)

Juliana Custodio TLC 90 Day Fiancé
Instagram

Juliana Custodio Jessen

Fan favorite Juliana posts personal photos of life with new husband Michael in addition to professional modeling snapshots on Instagram at @julianacustodiooo, Facebook, and YouTube.

Michael Jessen 90 Day Fiance
Instagram

Michael Jessen

Self-proclaimed “wine guy” Michael frequently shares pictures of wife Juliana on his Instagram page at @michael_jessen_77, plus snaps of his vineyard on Facebook and Twitter at @michael_jessen.

Alexander Larin TLC 90 Day Fiance
Instagram

Alexander “Sasha” Larin

The aspiring fitness model is on Instagram at @alexander.g.larin, Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube.

Emily Larina TLC 90 Day Fiancé
Instagram

Emily Larina

New mom Emily posts family photos on Instagram at @emily.larina.

Michael Ilesamni Angela Deem TLC 90 Day Fiancé
Instagram

Michael & Angela (Season 7)

Status: Married

After being on Before the 90 Days twice, Georgian Angela finally wed her longtime love Michael in his hometown of Lagos, Nigeria. Originally Angela had hoped for Michael to receive his K-1 visa so they could exchange vows in front of her family in the U.S., but Michael’s application was denied. The couple’s seemingly only option was to instead apply for the spousal visa and during 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 5, Angela traveled back to Nigeria to marry Michael.

On the June 20 episode of Happily Ever After, Angela threatened to divorce Michael, potentially leading their relationship into rocky waters.

Tania Maduro TLC 90 Day Fiancé
Instagram

Tania Maduro

The adventurous and politically active Tania shares her travels on Instagram at @tania.maduro, Twitter, and Facebook.

Syngin Colchester TLC 90 Day Fiancé
Instagram

Syngin Colchester

The easygoing Syngin can be followed on Instagram at @syngin_colchester. Plus he and Tania recently double dated with Michael and Juliana in Connecticut!

Anna-Marie Campisi TLC 90 Day Fiancé
Instagram

Anna-Marie Campisi

Follow Nebraska-based beekeeper Anna on Instagram at @annamcampisi and Facebook.

Mursel Mistanoğlu TLC 90 Day Fiancé
Instagram

Anna & Mursel

Ohioan Anna connected with Mursel online over a shared love for beekeeper. Yet they came to a stinging end after Mursel refused to tell his family back in Turkey about Anna’s three sons. Mursel even returned to Istanbul during the 90 days. Yet, he returned back to the States just in time for a rushed wedding (in under 24 hours!) with Anna.

Natalie Mordovtseva TLC 90 Day Fiancé
Instagram

Natalie Mordovtseva

Natalie shares her modeling career on Instagram at @nataliemordovtseva.

Mike Youngquist TLC 90 Day Fiancé
Instagram

Mike Youngquist

The Washington-based farmer keeps to himself, only using Facebook.

Robert Springs TLC 90 Day Fiance
Instagram

Robert Springs

The father of five mostly posts photos of his son Bryson on Instagram at @robert90days7.

Anny Springs TLC 90 Day Fiancé
Instagram

Anny Springs

Anny, who has already changed her last name to Robert’s, snaps selfies on Instagram at @anny_dr02.

Blake Adelard TLC 90 Day Fiancé
Instagram

Blake Abelard

The Los Angeles-based rapper goes by stage name Hollow Brook$ and can be found on Instagram at @hollowbrooks, Twitter, and Facebook.

Jasmin Lahtinen TLC 90 Day Fiancé
Instagram

Jasmin Lahtinen Abelard

Despite last name discrepancies (did she and Blake actually tie the knot?!), aspiring influencer Jasmin can be followed on Instagram at @jasminaniel and Facebook. Fans can also check out Jamin and Blake’s “Reality Reels” Youtube channel.

As 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 nears its finish, there’s only one way to keep up with all your favorite couples’ drama: social media.

We know that former 90 Day cast member Danielle Jbali has her reservations about the internet, but that’s no reason not to follow the latest batch of newlyweds.

