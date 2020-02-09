How to Follow the ’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 7 Couples on Social Media (PHOTOS)

Instagram

Michael & Angela (Season 7)

Status: Married

After being on Before the 90 Days twice, Georgian Angela finally wed her longtime love Michael in his hometown of Lagos, Nigeria. Originally Angela had hoped for Michael to receive his K-1 visa so they could exchange vows in front of her family in the U.S., but Michael’s application was denied. The couple’s seemingly only option was to instead apply for the spousal visa and during 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 5, Angela traveled back to Nigeria to marry Michael.

On the June 20 episode of Happily Ever After, Angela threatened to divorce Michael, potentially leading their relationship into rocky waters.