'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days': Is Usman Scamming Lisa? (VIDEO)

Can Lisa trust her fiancé?

Her friends aren't so sure in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek at the second episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Season 4. Are they right to be worried?

Specifically, one of her friends wonders if Usman, better known by his stage name, SojaBoy, might be a "Yahoo boy." Lisa insists he's not because she knows all the red flags. Watch the clip above to see why that doesn't alleviate her friend's concern and if Lisa herself has any doubts.

This isn't the first time Lisa's been warned about Usman's intentions. In the premiere, her friend suggested he's looking for ways to advance his career.

When 52-year-old Lisa found 30-year-old Usman's profile on Facebook — they've been talking online for two years — she didn't know he was a famous entertainer and musician in Nigeria. Though she was immediately attracted to him, she lashed out at his fans and threatened them to stay away from him due to trust issues from past relationships. He eventually proposed, and she's on her way to marry him, but she'll have to win over his disapproving mother and friends.

