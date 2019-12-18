'90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 to Feature First Same-Sex Couple (VIDEO)

TLC has a couple of gifts for the holidays for fans of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.

First, the network announced that Season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will premiere Sunday, February 23, at 8/7c, with the most diverse collection of couples yet. Among those viewers will tune in to see if they're made in heaven or majorly mismatched is the franchise's first same-sex relationship.

Here's what TLC has revealed about the Season 4 couples:

Stephanie, 29 (Yonkers, NY) and Erika, 24 (Australia)

As a social media influencer, Stephanie is used to receiving messages from her followers. She never expected, however, that one of her fans would become her next love interest. For the last three months, she's been in an online relationship with Erika, a spunky Australian photographer, but has been keeping Erika and her own sexual orientation a secret from her family. Stephanie is unsure how to break the news to her parents that she will be traveling to Australia to meet a woman she loves. To further complicate the situation, she has a rare bone marrow disorder that requires clearance from her doctors to travel, as well as several medications to keep her stable. Stephanie is risking her health to meet the woman of her dreams, but is Erika only in love with her online persona or with the real Stephanie?

Ed, 54 (San Diego, Calif.) and Rosemarie, 23 (Philippines)

Despite being under five feet tall, Ed is best known as "Big Ed" for his larger than life personality. After living the single life for 28 years, Big Ed met the love of his life, Rosemarie, through social media. Now, he’s ready to take the leap and meet her for the first time in the Philippines, bringing along his hopes for a second chance at love as well as an engagement ring. But the challenges that come with a 31-year age gap, the disapproval of his only daughter and unanswered questions about Rosemarie's past threaten to cut Big Ed's fairytale romance short.

Geoffrey, 41 (Knoxville, Tenn.) and Varya, 30 (Russia)

The last few years have been rough for Geoffrey. Shortly after his second marriage ended in divorce, he suffered the tragic loss of his son. But life started to look up when he met Varya on an international dating site. Despite their cultural differences, they quickly bonded over their shared love of adventure. Now, Geoffrey has a trip to Russia on the horizon and is considering proposing to Varya, but he must first prove to her family and friends that he's the right man for her.

Avery, 32 (Seattle, Wash.) and Ash, 38 (Australia)

When Avery and Ash connected on Instagram nine months ago, the single mother of two was immediately smitten. Their physical attraction turned into a soulful connection, and now Avery is headed to Australia to meet Ash in person. But Ash's profession as a relationship coach paired with Avery's distrust of the amount of time he spends talking with single women have already led to multiple break-ups. Will Avery meet a man that can provide the stability she craves for her and her kids, or will Ash be another failed relationship?

Lisa, 52 (York, Pa.) and Usman "SojaBoy," 30 (Nigeria)

When Lisa found Usman's profile on social media, she had no idea that he is a famous entertainer and musician in Nigeria, better known by his stage name, "SojaBoy." Lisa was immediately attracted to this younger man, but past relationships have left her with many trust issues, causing her to lash out at Usman's fans and threaten them to stay away from her man. Despite her jealousy, Usman proposed, and Lisa is heading to Nigeria to marry a man she's never met before. During this fateful trip, Lisa will need to win over Usman's disapproving mother and friends or risk losing him forever.

David, 60 (Las Vegas, Nev.) and Lana, 27 (Ukraine)

David, a cat-loving computer programmer, swore off American women forever after a series of failed relationships. Having always been attracted to Slavic beauties, he tried his luck on a Ukrainian dating website and fell in love with Lana. Now, after seven years of speaking online, he is taking his fourth trip to the Ukraine to meet her. He's tried three times before, but each trip ended in Lana ghosting him. David has already spent roughly $100,000 on the relationship and hopes this journey will finally lead to them meeting in person and getting engaged. If Lana doesn't show up again, however, David is adamant this will be the last straw in their complicated relationship, and he will never spend a dollar on her again.

Darcey, 45 (Middletown, Conn.) and Tom, 39 (United Kingdom)

The self-professed lover of love Darcey is back and continuing to test the waters with her British "James Bond," Tom. Last season on Before the 90 Days, she traveled to the U.K. to meet him in person for the first time after speaking online for four years. They hit it off, but the trip was not without its problems. Now, viewers will continue to follow the pair as they try to resolve their differences and find out if being together forever is in their future.

Watch the sneak peek below for a look at these couples and the challenges they'll be facing.

Plus, a new miniseries, 90 Day Fiancé: Just Landed is now available to stream on TLC.com or on the TLC GO app, with episodes premiering Monday, December 23. It follows the first 24-hours together for three couples — Ray, 31 (Salinas, Calif.) and Angelique, 31 (Philippines); Cole, 28 (Green Bay, Wis.) and Maria, 24 (Colombia); and Kendahl, 30 (Boca Raton, Fla.) and Hedi, 25 (Tunisia) — from right before the foreign-born partner arrives in the US and immediately after touchdown.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, February 23, 8/7c, TLC