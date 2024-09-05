’90 Day Fiancé’: ‘Ladyboy’ Faith Gets Candid About Her Life & Boyfriend Loren

90 Day Fiancé star Faith, a self-described ‘ladyboy’ from the Philippines, is getting candid about her life and her relationship with boyfriend Loren.

The seventh season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premiered on September 1, where viewers were introduced to Faith and Loren. The couple met on a dating site and fell in love, and Loren is now hoping his trip to the Philippines to meet Faith will end up with him permanently moving to the country.

In an Entertainment Tonight exclusive, Faith opened up about growing up transgender in the Philippines. “In birth I am male and my name is Rodine. But when I was young, I feel that I am a little girl,” Faith said in the video clip.

“The laws here in the Philippines are very conservative, so you can not change your gender,” she continued. “But there is lots of beautiful ladyboy and trans woman here in the Philippines, and the city has a prestigious trans beauty pageant, so when I was 15 years old, I joined my first ever pageant and I won ‘Miss Shining Hair.'”

After her experience in the pageant, Faith said, “I knew I wanted to live my life as a ladyboy.” Giving her definition of a ‘ladyboy,’ Faith explained, “A ladyboy look like a girl, but not operated. So, no surgeries.” She added that she isn’t taking hormones because “it’s very expensive” and doesn’t have any plans to “you know, cut… my friend.”

While Faith said she is very comfortable with who she is, she admitted, “dating is hard in the Philippines if you are a ladyboy,” and she has been “single for 30 years.” However, Faith has now found Loren, who she called her “special someone.”

“Me and Loren laugh together. And Loren is different because he’s respectful,” she shared. “This relationship is very important to me because it’s my first boyfriend actually.”

As for Loren, he said that after four months of dating Faith he was ready to “spend his entire savings, get on a plane, go to the Philippines, meet Faith face-to-face, and make that last forever.” However, he hadn’t yet admitted to her that he was “broke.”

“Since I can’t really afford to survive in America, my ideal scenario would be I go to the Philippines, find a way to live with Faith, and then stay there forever,” Loren stated.

As of now, Faith is unaware of Loren’s financial troubles, and she also doesn’t know that Loren wishes to be in an open relationship.

Fans can follow Faith and Loren’s journey in this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.