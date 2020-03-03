Find Out Who's Returning for 'Stranger Things' Season 4 in New BTS Clip (VIDEO)

In a special treat for Stranger Things fans, Netflix unveiled a sneak peek at the cast's Season 4 table read while also sharing that production on new episodes is currently underway.

The new behind-the-scenes video comes a few weeks after the show dropped a Valentine's Day teaser. The clip revealed that David Harbour's Chief Hopper is actually alive after leaving fans uncertain at the end of Season 3.

And in the new video, it's clear the returning cast members couldn't have been any happier to get back to work. Hugs and gleeful exchanges take place as the stars settle in to read their scenes and plenty of fan favorites are set to return.

OG cast members David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono and Winona Ryder all return as they're shown in the video.

Other returning cast members include Maya Hawke, Sadie Sink, Brett Gelman and Priah Ferguson. Hawke is the newest addition, having joined the crew in Season 3, while the others signed on in Season 2.

That said, the segment is quick and might not depict every star included in Season 4 production. Considering the show's affinity for guest stars (Sean Astin, Cary Elwes, Jake Busey), there's a chance some new faces may appear in the new episodes. Until then, stay tuned for more news about Season 4 as it's revealed and catch the sneak peek table read below.

Stranger Things, Season 4, TBA, Netflix

Stranger Things, Seasons 1-3, Streaming now, Netflix