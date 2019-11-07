'Stranger Things' Unveils Series Bloopers & Season 4 Premiere Title (VIDEOS)

Netflix's Stranger Things has become a worldwide phenomenon since it debuted in July of 2016, so it's not shocking to learn that a day of celebration has been dedicated to the title.

November 6 has been deemed "Stranger Things Day" due in part to the fact that it's the day Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) went missing in 1983. As seen in the video tweet below, the day has a lot to do with the character, who has unquestionably been through a lot.

when it's stranger things day and there's only one boi on your mind pic.twitter.com/I6TOXpMe5L — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) November 6, 2019

For fans of the show, they know that's the day that changed everything, and so the Stranger Things writers decided to treat fans during this year's celebration. After three years and three seasons, viewers can finally have a laugh over the show's bloopers reels for Seasons 1, 2 and 3.

"WE DECLARE THIS THE DAY FULL OF BLOOPERS," tweeted the Stranger Things social media account. Along with the message was the full Season 3 bloopers with snippets from Seasons 1 and 2 following later in the day.

Among some of the highlights are some fun dance moves, failure to recall lines and so much more. Make sure to check them out below.

Season 1

Season 2

Season 3

The biggest treat from "Stranger Things Day," though, has to be a sneak peek at Season 4, in which the series' writers teased the premiere episode's title. "Looking for new members... are you in?" was the caption alongside the image of the Season 4 premiere script. According to the cover, "Chapter One: The Hellfire Club," is the title of the episode penned by series creators Matt and Ross Duffer.

looking for new members... are you in? pic.twitter.com/P1xAWNUPss — Stranger Writers (@strangerwriters) November 7, 2019

The beloved Netflix series was renewed for Season 4 at the end of September, a couple of months after its successful Season 3 run on the streamer. Not caught up on the latest happening in Hawkins? Catch up ahead of Season 4 by streaming the first three now.

Stranger Things, Seasons 1-3, Streaming now, Netflix