'Stranger Things' Season 4 Teaser Confirms David Harbour's Return as Hopper (VIDEO)

If you were one of the people who thought that "the American" in Russia in the post-credits scene of the Stranger Things Season 3 finale had to be a certain seemingly dead character, you were right.

Netflix celebrated Valentine's Day by releasing a teaser for the upcoming fourth season of its hit series, fittingly titled, "From Russia with love..." And what better gift than the confirmation that David Harbour's Hopper is alive? But he is a prisoner and being forced to work on a railroad.

"We are excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper," creators the Duffer Brothers said in a statement, going on to confirm the identity of the person at the end of Season 3 but also warn, "it's not all good news for our 'American.'"

"He is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human...and other," they continued. "Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything... Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime — pray for the American."

Now we'll just have to wait and see how Hopper hopefully eventually makes it home — and how the others find out he's still alive.

Stranger Things, Season 4, Coming Soon, Netflix