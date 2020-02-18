Victoria F. Shares Sweet Message for Peter After 'Bachelor' Hometown Date

Last night's episode of The Bachelor marked one of the most disastrous hometown dates fans have ever seen, with Peter Weber driving away in a car before ever getting the chance to meet the family of controversial contestant Victoria Fuller. And now, the 26-year-old has taken to her Instagram page to share a message for the wholesome pilot.

"Thank you Pete for always having faith in us & believing in me, even when I would doubt myself along the way ♥️," she said alongside two photos of the pair.

But while Victoria's message was seemingly sincere, fans were still quick to call her out for her behavior on the show. "You don’t know how to communicate or have serious conversations when Peter calls you out. You act like a child and you’re all about the drama. Girl bye!" one fan wrote, while another added, "Work on you before you drag Peter into your drama."

Shortly after Peter made his way to Victoria's hometown of Virginia Beach, things took a turn for the worse when the pilot's ex girlfriend, Merissa Pence, showed up to warn him about the 26-year-old's reputation.

"Just be careful," she told him, adding that Victoria allegedly has a history of breaking up relationships. "I know you're a great guy and I don't think you deserve who you're on a date with right now. I used to be friends with her and things happened. We're not friends anymore."

Later that evening, Peter tried to confront Victoria about what his ex had told him — but she quickly got defensive and stormed off. The couple continued to argue in the street until Peter finally got in a car and left, without ever meeting the medical sales rep's family. Though Victoria still managed to get a rose from Peter during the rose ceremony, it's clear their relationship is on shaky ground.

Still, despite the drama around Victoria this season — and the negative backlash she's received from fans — she seemingly has the support of her fellow cast members from the show. Stars like Hannah Ann Sluss, Natasha Parker, and Victoria Paul have all shared uplifting comments on Victoria's Instagram page.

"Beautiful person inside and out ❤️," Sluss wrote on a recent post.