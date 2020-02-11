'The Bachelor' Hometown Dates: How Many Are There, Who Will Peter Meet & More

After countless weeks of drama and fighting on The Bachelor, it's finally time for Peter Weber to settle down and focus on his strongest relationships.

Next week, he's headed to hometowns and he'll be meeting the families of the final four women: Hannah Ann Sluss, Kelsey Weier, Victoria Fuller, and Madison Prewett.

"If tonight goes how I hope it will go, I can definitely be falling in love," Madison says in the promo clip below.

Read on for everything you need to know about the upcoming four hometown dates, which air on ABC on Monday, February 17 at 8/7c.

Madison Prewett's Hometown Date

Where is her hometown?

The 23-year-old meets up with Peter in her hometown of Auburn, Alabama, where she currently lives with her family.

What will happen?

On the date, the two spend time at the Auburn University basketball arena where her father, Chad Prewett, serves as an assistant coach. Later in the evening, the couple has dinner with Madi's family, including her mother, Tonya Prewett, and sisters Mary and Mallory Kate.

My little dreamer @DewThaPrew is a Auburn graduate! Can’t wait to see what God has in store for your future. #Jer29:11 #WarEagle pic.twitter.com/420RwfI5V1 — Chad Prewett (@coach_prewettAU) May 7, 2018

Hannah Ann's Hometown Date

Where is her hometown?

Though Hannah Ann currently resides in Knoxville, Tennessee, Peter heads to Powell, TN to meet with her family.

What will happen?

On the date, Peter meets Hannah Ann's parents and her two younger siblings, Wade and Haley, with whom she's extremely close.

Victoria Fuller's Hometown Date

Where is her hometown?

Peter heads to Virginia Beach, Virginia for Victoria's hometown date.

What will happen?

Based on the promo clip, Peter gets to meet Victoria's adorable puppy, Buxton, but it's unclear who else he'll meet while in Virginia Beach.

View this post on Instagram I birthed him.. #mommasboy A post shared by Victoria Fuller (@vlfuller) on May 17, 2019 at 1:15pm PDT

Kelsey Weier's Hometown Date

Where is her hometown?

The 28-year-old's hometown date takes place in Des Moines, Iowa.

What will happen?

While in Iowa, Peter has dinner with Kelsey's mother, stepfather, and sisters Kayla and Kalason. She admittedly has a complicated relationship with her biological father, so Peter does not get the opportunity to meet him.

View this post on Instagram Merry Christmas everyone! 🎅🏻🎄⛄️ A post shared by kelsey_weier (@kelsey_weier) on Dec 24, 2016 at 6:54pm PST

The Bachelor, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC