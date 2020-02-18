Who Is 'Bachelor' Peter Weber's Ex-Girlfriend Merissa Pence?

Monday night's Hometown Dates episode of The Bachelor Season 24 was full of kissing, crying, and “I love yous,” but the biggest bombshell came from Peter Weber’s ex-girlfriend, Merissa Pence.

Not only did Merissa crash Victoria Fuller’s Virginia Beach, Virginia hometown with the 28-year-old, she also gave her ex-boyfriend a big warning about Victoria.

The drama began when Merissa surprised Peter outside a bar in Virginia Beach, revealing that she knew about a relationship that was broken up because of Victoria.

“I don't think you deserve what you're on a date with right now,” Merissa says in the episode, though her face is blurred out.

“There's been many relationships broken up because of her... I would hate to see that come to fruition for you."

Peter and Merissa dated for about six months back in 2012, but judging by their interaction last night, it appears they ended things on good terms.

Merissa, who was previously Miss Teen Virginia, moved to Los Angeles to work in the fashion industry, but she is currently the Marketing Coordinator for MSP Design Group in Norfolk, Virginia.

Now, the big question is how does Merissa know Victoria? Well, as it turns out, Merissa met Victoria about three years ago when she moved from Los Angeles back to Virginia Beach and they ended up in the same friend circle.

Merissa also recently did an interview with Entertainment Tonight in which she revealed Victoria previously threatened to slash her tires because she was hanging out with one of her ex-boyfriends.

"I still had my complications with Victoria, and I always tried to get along with her, but the last night that her and I hung out before she left for The Bachelor was awful," Merissa explained. She also claimed that Victoria was only going on the show as a “business decision.”

Ultimately, Merissa wanted to warn Peter about Victoria’s intentions and be a voice for the people whose relationship was reportedly destroyed.

"I just did this for the people who don't have a voice. I feel like I have been that voice for them, and that's kind of been my mindset on all of this,” she said.

