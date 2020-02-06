How 'Bachelor's Victoria Fuller Responded to Modeling Campaign Backlash

The Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller has received a lot of backlash recently for her past involvement in a campaign using the “White Lives Matter” slogan — so much so that Cosmo decided to pull its digital cover featuring her and Peter Weber. And though she hasn't spoken out since the mag scrapped the photo, she did address the issue earlier in the season.

In case you missed it, the controversy began back in January when a shot from Victoria’s modeling campaign — which was focused on marine conservation — used the phrases “White Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter.”

Many people criticized Victoria for being involved in something that used such slogans, and the 25-year-old took to Instagram to explain the situation in January, according to People.

“Hello bachelor clues followers! It would be nice for you to gather all facts before jumping to bash someone. The company ‘We Love Marlins’ is in support of catching white, blue, and black marlins & releasing them back into the wild,” she shared.

“In regards to a sensitive topic, I come from a VERY large fishing town where Marlin tournaments are held every year! Glad to clear this up….

She continued, “I definitely see how this could be offensive. I apologize immensely it was never my intention to lessen this matter.”

Despite addressing the situation earlier this year, Victoria has yet to comment on Cosmo deciding to pull their cover.

Editor-in-chief Jessica Pels announced the decision on Monday, February 3 following the episode.

“Unequivocally, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values of the Cosmo brand. We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and any cause that fights to end injustices for people of color,” she wrote.

Do you think Victoria should release another apology? What do you think of Cosmo’s decision to pull the cover? Let us know all your thoughts!

