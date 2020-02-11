What's the Title of 'The 100' Potential Spinoff? Creator Addresses Confusion

The 100 fans will be saying goodbye to their favorite characters this year as the CW drama signs off after seven seasons, but they may get to delve deeper into its world.

There is a potential spinoff in the works, with the backdoor pilot currently in production and set to air during the final season. However, it seems reports that it may be titled Anaconda aren't entirely correct. "Two more days on The 100 Prequel (not called Anaconda, by the way)," creator Jason Rothenberg tweeted Monday. "So proud of this amazing crew. So excited for you to meet this new cast."

He posted a clarification the same day. "The S7 episode title of the prequel is 'ANACONDA,'" he revealed. "The title of the new (potential) series has not been released yet."

This possible spinoff will take place 97 years before the original series, following survivors on the ground after the nuclear apocalypse that wipes out most of Earth's population. They must "learn to cope in a dangerous world while fighting to create a new and better society from the ashes of what came before."

Will the CW pick it up to series? The network has already ordered Superman & Lois and Walker to series and picked up pilots for The Lost Boys, Maverick, Kung Fu, and The Republic of Sarah. Also in limbo is potential Arrowverse spinoff Green Arrow and the Canaries.

