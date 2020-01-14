The CW Orders 'Superman & Lois' and 'Walker' to Series

The CW may be saying goodbye to Arrow and Supernatural in 2020, but there's good news for fans of both. The universe the first show kickstarted is expanding and a star from the second will be back on the network soon.

The network announced Tuesday that it has ordered Superman & Lois and Walker directly to series. There had been reports about both being in development in October.

2020 Preview: 8 Reboots & Spinoffs Coming to TV (PHOTOS) Get the inside scoop on continuations and new versions of fave series like 'Star Trek,' '9-1-1,' 'TWD,' and more.

Superman & Lois will see Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch's titular characters dealing "with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society." Hoechlin and Tulloch have both appeared in the Arrowverse already, including in 2018's "Elseworlds" crossover and the 2019 and 2020 "Crisis on Infinite Earths."

The series, from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, is based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. It is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing, with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns also serving as executive producers.

And Supernatural's Jared Padalecki will star as the titular character in Walker, a reimagining of Walker, Texas Ranger. A widower and father of two who has "his own moral code," Cordell Walker returns to Austin after two years undercover. Once home, he finds "there's harder work to be done." The series will see him "attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death."

Walker, from CBS Television Studios in association with Rideback, is written by Anna Fricke, who serves as an executive producer alongside Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki.

How 13 Arrowverse Stars Have Broken Out on the Big Screen (PHOTOS) A look at stars like Stephen Amell, Ruby Rose, and Melissa Benoist who've appeared on the big screen before, during, or after CW superhero gigs.

These series orders come only a week after The CW renewed 13 shows for the 2020-2021 season. (The 100 will also be ending in 2020.) The network is also testing another potential Arrowverse spinoff, Green Arrow and the Canaries, starring Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy, and Juliana Harkavy, with Arrow's penultimate episode.