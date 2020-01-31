The CW Picks Up 'The Lost Boys' and 'Maverick' Pilots

The CW has given two more pilot pickups with The Lost Boys and Maverick.

The Lost Boys, which is based on the 1987 Warner Bros. Pictures film (above), tells the story of a mother and her sons who move to the seaside town where she grew up. They quickly learn the dark reason the college kids sleep all day, party all night, and never grow up — literally and figuratively.

As family bonds are tested, the brothers will find themselves on opposing sides in the mythological struggle they've happened across. The cult classic upon which its based changed the way people thought about vampires, and the series is sure to do the same.

Heather Mitchell and Rob Thomas are on board as executive producers and writers, where they're joined by fellow executive producers Dan Ehteridge, Mike Karz, and Bill Bindley. Marcos Siega will direct and executive produce, while Rebecca Franko and Juliana Janes are attached as producers.

Maverick, on the other hand, is set in a present-day America under authoritarian rule, and when the president's daughter — who believes her father is good and upstanding — has her worldview altered at Georgetown, she'll have to decide if she keeps loyal or chooses to join a growing resistance.

Merigan Mulhern serves as co-executive producer and writer alongside executive producers Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Warren Hsu Leonard. Lis Rowinski is a co-executive producer for CBS Television Studios in association with the Fake Empire project.

These pilot pickups join Kung Fu, The Republic of Sarah and the previously announced straight-to-series orders for Superman & Lois and Walker. Backdoor pilots for the Arrow spinoff Green Arrow & the Canaries and The 100 prequel Anaconda are still being discussed.