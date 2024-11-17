9 TV Character Deaths That Ruined Their Shows

Character deaths are bound to upset fans. Sometimes we even mourn the characters we love to hate. And on TV, some demises aren’t just devastating but deleterious to the show.

We’re talking about downfalls that are a disservice to a character’s growth, dismissive of fans’ trust, or — in one notable case — gratuitously disgusting. Sometimes writers end shows with frustrating deaths; other times, they frustratingly don’t end shows after a character passes away. Below, check out examples of all of the above, and you should know spoilers abound.