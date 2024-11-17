9 TV Character Deaths That Ruined Their Shows

Nicole Beharie as Abbie Mills on 'Sleepy Hollow,' Steven Yeun as Glenn Rhee on 'The Walking Dead,' and Cristin Milioti on Tracy McConnell on 'How I Met Your Mother'
Character deaths are bound to upset fans. Sometimes we even mourn the characters we love to hate. And on TV, some demises aren’t just devastating but deleterious to the show.

We’re talking about downfalls that are a disservice to a character’s growth, dismissive of fans’ trust, or — in one notable case — gratuitously disgusting. Sometimes writers end shows with frustrating deaths; other times, they frustratingly don’t end shows after a character passes away. Below, check out examples of all of the above, and you should know spoilers abound.

Steven Yeun as Glenn Rhee on 'The Walking Dead'
Gene Page/AMC

Glenn Rhee, The Walking Dead

As a show about a zombie, er, “walker” apocalypse, The Walking Dead turns the gore up to 11. But the show crossed a line when Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) killed Glenn (Steven Yeun) with a barbed-wired baseball bat. No one needed to see Glenn struggling to stay alive for Maggie (Lauren Cohan) with his face bashed in, and many viewers tuned out.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen on 'Game of Thrones'
HBO

Daenerys Targaryen, Game of Thrones

Of all the crimes of Game of Thrones’ final season, the character assassination of Dany (Emilia Clarke) has to rank among the worst. She goes from a benevolent ruler determined to break the wheel of Westerosi oppression to a mad tyrant incinerating innocents in blasts of dragon fire. Jon (Kit Harington) fatally stabs his beloved, by that point, she wasn’t even recognizable.

Nicole Beharie as Abbie Mills on 'Sleepy Hollow'
Brownie Harris/Fox/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Abbie Mills, Sleepy Hollow

Nicole Beharie once noted that “everyone of color” on Sleepy Hollow “was seen as expendable and eventually let go.” That included her character, Abbie, who sacrificed her soul to defeat Pandora (Shannyn Sossamon), much to fans’ outrage. Abbie’s chemistry with Ichabod (Tom Mison) carried the supernatural series, which only limped on one more season without her.

Bob Morley as Bellamy Blake on 'The 100'
The CW

Bellamy Blake, The 100

The 100 angered fans with the accidental death of Lexa (Alycia Debnam-Carey) in Season 3, but the demise of Bellamy (Bob Morley) was unjust to the character and the fans. Clarke (Eliza Taylor) shot and killed Bellamy after he betrayed himself, his friends, and years worth of characterization after just a short time in the Disciples cult.

Cory Monteith as Finn Hudson on 'Glee'
Michael Yarish/Fox/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Finn Hudson, Glee

We take issue not with Finn’s death on Glee — actor Cory Monteith’s death necessitated the plot point — but with the show continuing afterward. Glee was already going downhill, but after that real-life tragedy, the show was no longer a joy to watch. We would have stopped the music after Season 4, perhaps with a TV movie — dedicated to Monteith’s memory — to wrap up the storylines.

Drea de Matteo as Adriana La Cerva on 'The Sopranos'
HBO/Everett Collection

Adriana La Cerva, The Sopranos

OK, so maybe the death of Adriana (Drea de Matteo) didn’t ruin The Sopranos — one more Emmy-nominated season aired afterward — but perhaps it’s no coincidence the show’s critical acclaim started fading after Tony (James Gandolfini) had Silvio (Steven Van Zandt) shoot her in the woods. Adriana, by that point an FBI mole, still had a lot of dramatic potential.

Jodie Comer as Villanelle on 'Killing Eve'
BBC America

Villanelle, Killing Eve

In the end, Killing Eve was about killing Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and not Eve (Sandra Oh), since the former died under sniper fire in the finale’s last moments. And so Killing Eve resorted to an abrupt, violent, and cliché ending — and another example of the pernicious “bury your gays” trope — instead of something more interesting for the show’s two main characters.

Cristin Milioti on Tracy McConnell on 'How I Met Your Mother'
Ron P. Jaffe/CBS/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Tracy McConnell, How I Met Your Mother

How I Met Your Mother might as well have been called How I Met Robin, considering how the sitcom’s final season — and its finale, in particular — suggested that Tracy (Cristin Milioti) was just a detour Ted’s (Josh Radnor) romantic journey with Robin (Cobie Smulders). Tracy dies of an undisclosed illness, and Ted reunites with the now-endgame Robin in show’s final scene.

Jason Dohring as Logan Echolls on 'Veronica Mars'
Michael Desmond/Hulu

Logan Echolls, Veronica Mars

A long time ago, we used to be friends… with Veronica Mars, until the Hulu revival of the show ended with Logan (Jason Dohring), the title character’s bad boy-turned-good husband, dying in a car bombing. Apparently a badass detective like Veronica (Kristen Bell) can’t have a man back home? Worse, Hulu opted not to renew Veronica Mars for another season, there’ll be no redemption for the storyline.

