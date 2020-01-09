FX Sets 2020 Premiere Dates for 'Fargo,' 'What We Do in the Shadows' & More
There are several new and returning FX shows coming in early 2020.
As part of its Winter 2020 TCA presentation, the network announced premiere dates for shows coming in March, April, and May, including new seasons of Fargo, What We Do in the Shadows, and Archer, and the debuts of FX on Hulu exclusives Devs and Mrs. America.
The premieres will include the first two episodes, with subsequent episodes released weekly. In the case of series debuting on FX or FXX, the episodes will be available the next day on FX on Hulu.
Check out FX's 2020 schedule below:
March Premieres
Monday, March 2
Breeders (10/9c, FX)
Wednesday, March 4
Dave (10/9c, FXX)
Thursday, March 5
Devs (FX on Hulu)
Better Things Season 4 (10/9c, FX)
Cake Season 2 (10/9c, FXX)
Friday, March 6
The Most Dangerous Animal of All (10/9c, FX)
April Premieres
Wednesday, April 15
Mrs. America (first three episodes) (FX on Hulu)
What We Do in the Shadows Season 2 (10/9c, FX)
Sunday, April 19
Fargo Season 4 (10/9c, FX)
May Premieres
Wednesday, May 6
Archer Season 11 (10/9c, FXX)