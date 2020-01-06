Sneak Peek at 'Fargo,' 'Mrs. America,' 'Devs' & More in the FX/Hulu Promo (VIDEO)

During the 2020 Golden Globes broadcast on Sunday, FX treated viewers with a special promo celebrating their new partnership with Hulu and the series heading to the network and streamer.

While previewing their old favorites — some still running and others long finished — the promo looked at FX's popular existing titles like American Horror Story, Rescue Me, Justified, Sons of Anarchy, Baskets, Legion and Atlanta . But the sizzle reel also offers a peek at some of their upcoming seasons and new series, including the highly anticipated fourth season of Fargo.

Chris Rock pops up a couple of times in the jumble, which also features first looks at Nick Offerman in Devs, Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne and John Slattery in Mrs. America, and Jeff Bridges in The Old Man.

Others shown included What We Do in the Shadows, Better Things and Fosse/Verdon. The network teased what viewers will find when their shows land on Hulu, promising more than 40 originals for them to explore.

With more than 1,000 episodes, FX's library has garnered nearly 400 Emmy nominations, 75 wins and more. "We're the future, they just don't know it yet," Chris Rock's Fargo character states at the end. Many of FX's titles will arrive on Hulu in March as the promo indicates, but new titles and yet-to-be-announced premieres are excluded for the time being.

Catch the promo below and keep an eye out for Fargo, Mrs. America and more premiere dates.

FX on Hulu Begins March 2020