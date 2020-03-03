Shows
Mrs. America
True story of the feminist movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment, and the backlash.
September 14, 4:00 pm
15 Categories to Watch at the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
August 23, 10:00 am
Where to Stream 'Watchmen,' 'The Crown' & More 2020 Emmy Nominees
August 1, 5:00 pm
'Mrs. America,' 'The Crown' & 6 More Shows That Will Take You to the Past
July 27, 10:00 am
PaleyFest LA Lineup: 'Outlander,' 'Ozark,' 'Dolly Parton's Heartstrings' & More
May 27, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: HBO Max Launches, Netflix Exposes Jeffrey Epstein, 'Mrs. America' Finale, 'Game On!' on CBS, Final Stand for 'S.H.I.E.L.D.'
May 20, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: Amy Comes 'Home,' From 'Singer' to 'Tag,' Disney's Movie Night, Ben Platt at Radio City
May 16, 11:00 am
Best Lines of the Week (May 8-14): 'And I Am At Your Mercy'
May 13, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Survivor' Finale, 'Nova' Decodes Coronavirus, Margo Does Bella on 'Mrs. America,' Mark Hamill in 'Shadows'
May 6, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: Michelle Obama's 'Becoming,' 'Brockmire' Finale, 'Mrs. America'
April 29, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Normal People,' a 'Mrs. America' Debate, 'Nature's Spies Are Back
April 22, 1:00 pm
Who Was Phyllis Schlafly? Get to Know Cate Blanchett's 'Mrs. America' Character
April 22, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: 'Little Fires' Finale, Earth Day Specials, Tracey Ullman Shines in 'Mrs. America'
April 21, 9:00 am
Ask Matt: A Yay for Jay, 'Mrs. America,' Sitcoms Post-Pandemic, a Network Content Pipeline & More
April 18, 11:00 am
Best Lines of the Week (April 10-16): 'I'm the New Berlin Wall, Baby'
April 15, 7:00 am
Worth Watching: Vampires Back in the 'Shadows,' 'Mrs. America,' 'Chicago' Finales, 'Riverdale' Does 'Hedwig'
April 14, 11:30 am
Preview
3 Things to Know About FX on Hulu's 'Mrs. America'
April 13, 9:30 am
Review
Roush Review: All Hail the Women of 'Mrs. America'
March 3, 4:00 pm
Watch by Decade! 7 Shows Traveling Back in Time This Spring
