Everything You Need to Know About FX on Hulu

FX and Hulu are coming together in a big way as the network will stream exclusively on the platform. The news broke after Disney's quarterly earnings report was made on Thursday, November 7.

So what does this mean exactly? FX's content will be available for streaming on Hulu but will also launch four new series on the platform next year. According to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, beginning in March 2020, Hulu will be the official streaming home for FX Networks.

As the new year approaches, we're breaking down everything you need to know about the latest streaming development. The new set-up will see the Cate Blanchett-starring miniseries Mrs. America debut on the streamer, along with Alex Garland's Devs, A Teacher and The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges.

These exclusive series are being coined as "FX on Hulu." As of now, The Old Man, which focuses on a retired CIA officer, is reportedly set to launch in fall 2020. Most of FX's library will also be available on Hulu, with episodes of shows like American Horror Story landing on the platform after they air on the network.