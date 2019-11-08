Everything You Need to Know About FX on Hulu
FX and Hulu are coming together in a big way as the network will stream exclusively on the platform. The news broke after Disney's quarterly earnings report was made on Thursday, November 7.
So what does this mean exactly? FX's content will be available for streaming on Hulu but will also launch four new series on the platform next year. According to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, beginning in March 2020, Hulu will be the official streaming home for FX Networks.
As the new year approaches, we're breaking down everything you need to know about the latest streaming development. The new set-up will see the Cate Blanchett-starring miniseries Mrs. America debut on the streamer, along with Alex Garland's Devs, A Teacher and The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges.
These exclusive series are being coined as "FX on Hulu." As of now, The Old Man, which focuses on a retired CIA officer, is reportedly set to launch in fall 2020. Most of FX's library will also be available on Hulu, with episodes of shows like American Horror Story landing on the platform after they air on the network.
"We're excited to become the official streaming home to the award-winning current and legacy series that FX has produced over nearly two decades, as well as brand-new original series that will be exclusive to Hulu subscribers — all available through FX on Hulu," Hulu CEO Randy Freer said in a statement. "FX has solidified its position as a premium brand that consumers are passionate about, and we can't wait to bring its valuable content offering to our customers, all in one place."
"We're thrilled to have Hulu as our streaming partner with the creation of FX on Hulu, which will be the best and most complete representation of the FX brand," said FX Chairman Landgraf, "finally putting us on equal footing with competitors like HBO."
For subscribers of FX's current streaming platform FXNow, no news has been released, but considering FX Plus — a subscription service for viewing the network's content — was shut down in August following Disney's Fox takeover, it will likely shut down.
For subscribers of Hulu, Disney is offering a plan that bundles the platform with Disney+ and ESPN+ for $12.99/month. The rate includes the ad-supported version with no alternative option, but if you're interested in the other platforms, the deal is certainly worth it.